Police: School bus driver unknowingly hit 2 teens in Yonkers

A school bus driver is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Yonkers.

Police say the 78-year-old driver unknowingly hit two teenage boys while they were crossing the street a week ago.

It happened while the bus was making a left turn from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue.

Police say the teens were treated for minor injuries.

Abstract: The bus driver allegedly hit the teens while making a left turn from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue.