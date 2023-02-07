ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Police: School bus driver unknowingly hit 2 teens in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A school bus driver is being charged with leaving the scene of an accident in Yonkers.

Police say the 78-year-old driver unknowingly hit two teenage boys while they were crossing the street a week ago.

It happened while the bus was making a left turn from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue.

Police say the teens were treated for minor injuries.

Comments / 32

RealDeal
4d ago

Everyone over 50 should be required to take the driving test and the written drivers test in order to keep their Drivers license No exceptions

Reply(5)
5
MatildaB
4d ago

This driver knew exactly what happen. Left the screen oh hell naw. Charged with 2 counts of attempted assault with a vehicle

Reply
3
 

