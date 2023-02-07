Read full article on original website
Novavax (NVAX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
NVAX - Free Report) protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, its sole marketed product, when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. Since the past year, shares of Novavax have plunged 88.9% compared with the industry’s 10.9% decline. NVAX’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings missed expectations in each...
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
Newell (NWL) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y
NWL - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics declined year over year. Results have been affected by a tough environment, reduced inventory and reduced demand for general merchandise categories. Management expects the headwinds to persist in 2023.
2 Machinery Stocks That Are Likely to Beat This Earnings Season
With the fourth-quarter 2022 earnings season well underway, several machinery companies have already reported their financial numbers. Despite a soft demand environment, most companies held up well on the top-line front, owing to pricing actions and strength across key end-markets. The bottom line suffered the impacts of cost inflation and supply chain issues.
YELP's Q4 Earnings Fall Short of Expectations, Revenues Beat
YELP - Free Report) reported mixed results in its fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein the top line increased year over year, outpacing Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the bottom line decreased year over year missing the consensus mark. The company reported earnings of 28 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Everest Re (RE) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Estimates
RE - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 operating income per share of $12.21 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.4% and our estimate of $8.25. The bottom line increased 33.9% year over year. Everest Re witnessed higher premiums across its reinsurance and insurance businesses. RE experienced improved pricing as well as...
Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Miss
CSII - Free Report) reported a loss of 20 cents per share for second-quarter fiscal 2023, narrower than a loss of 23 cents in the prior-year period. The reported loss was, however, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 15 cents. Net Sales. Cardiovascular Systems’ revenues of...
Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
TPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.94%. A...
CyberArk (CYBR) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss
CYBR - Free Report) delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 16 cents per share for the fourth quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents. However, the bottom line plunged 42.9% year over year. The decline was mainly due...
Gates Industrial (GTES) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
GTES - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.31 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.70%. A...
Moelis & Company (MC) Q4 Earnings Miss as Revenues Plunge
MC - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents. The bottom line reflects a plunge of 76.8% from the prior-year quarter. Results largely benefited from a decrease in expenses. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in...
ITT Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise 13% Y/Y
ITT Inc.’s (. ITT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 10 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.29 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5 cents. This compares with our estimate of $1.23. The bottom line increased 22% year over year, owing to higher revenues. Total...
Phibro (PAHC) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Gross Margin Up
PAHC - Free Report) delivered adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 34 cents in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, down 8% from the year-ago adjusted figure. However, the metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. Without adjustments, GAAP EPS for the fiscal first quarter was 18 cents, down...
Southern First (SFST) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
SFST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.68 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.49 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -33.33%. A...
Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
CDAY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A...
Delta Apparel (DLA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DLA - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Hyatt Hotels (H) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
H - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Magna (MGA) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
MGA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -26.61%. A...
