1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell This Week: Deere, Palantir
U.S. inflation data, retail sales, and more earnings will drive markets in the week ahead. Deere) shares are a buy amid strong profit and sales growth. Palantir stock set to underperform amid sluggish results and weak outlook. Stocks on Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, as the S&P 500 suffered...
Fed’s Waller to crypto buyers: Don’t be surprised if the price goes to zero
Investing.com -- U.S. regulators’ rhetoric against cryptocurrencies reached new heights Friday when Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller warned that digital coins could lose all their value someday and buyers shouldn’t expect to be bailed out. “If you buy crypto-assets and the price goes to zero at some point,...
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett
“Gary Gensler To Control All Of Crypto,” Reveals Terrett. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett tweets that Gensler is trying to control crypto. “SEC, NYDFS, and USOCC will bring myriad of enforcement actions,” tweets Terrett. Gensler’s strategy will allow as many actions to be taken without waiting for the...
MATIC, HBAR, LDO and BIT gather strength as Bitcoin price rebounds
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trying to recover over the weekend but the current bounce lacks conviction. This suggests that dip buyers are nervous to load up before the release of January’s consumer price index data on Feb. 14 as that could boost short-term volatility. Although the near term is...
Oil prices sink as markets look past Russia supply cut
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell on Monday amid anticipation of economic cues from key U.S. inflation data due this week, with markets largely looking past a cut in Russian supply as fears of a global economic slowdown and a staggered Chinese recovery persisted. Crude prices had rallied sharply last week,...
Zambia rejects China's call for World Bank to join its debt restructuring - FT
(Reuters) - Zambia's finance minister rejected a call from China for the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to join a restructuring of the country's debt and warned that delays were holding up the economy, the Financial Times reported on Monday. In an interview with the newspaper, Situmbeko Musokotwane said...
Justin Sun Working With Binance To Reduce Tron’s Withdrawal Fees
Justin Sun Working With Binance To Reduce Tron’s Withdrawal Fees. Binance recently increased the Tron network withdrawal fee on its platform. The fee hike ranged from 160% to 1400% per withdrawal. Tron founder Justin Sun has assured users that he is working with Binane to reduce the withdrawal fees.
Crypto Lawyer Thinks Michael Saylor Doesn’t Understand Securities Laws
© Reuters Crypto Lawyer Thinks Michael Saylor Doesn’t Understand Securities Laws. John Deaton thinks Michael Saylor does not understand security laws. Previously, the crypto criticized the SEC’s claim that XRP was a security. A 2019 US regulation states that crypto is not a security if used for...
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals earnings missed by $0.04, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB) reported second quarter EPS of $-0.150, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $-0.110. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals's stock price closed at $2.950. It is up 0% in the last 3 months...
SEC to sue crypto firm behind Binance stablecoin- WSJ
Investing.com-- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to sue crypto firm Paxos Trust Co, which issues the Binance USD stablecoin, for allegedly selling unregistered securities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter. The SEC’s enforcement staff issued a Wells notice to Paxos, a...
Edesa Biotech earnings beat by $0.02, revenue was in line with estimates
Investing.com - Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ: EDSA) reported first quarter EPS of $-0.170, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $-0.190. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.00 versus the consensus estimate of $0.00. Edesa Biotech's stock price closed at $1.430. It is up 54.590% in the last 3 months...
Europe's spend on energy crisis nears 800 billion euros
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European countries' bill to shield households and companies from soaring energy costs has climbed to nearly 800 billion euros, researchers said on Monday, urging countries to be more targeted in their spending to tackle the energy crisis. European Union countries have now earmarked or allocated 681 billion...
Dow futures tick lower, CPI in focus
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading lower during Sunday’s evening deals, after major benchmark averages closed out the previous week with significant losses as investors look ahead to fresh CPI data set for release later in the week. By 18:35 ET (23:35 GMT) Dow Jones futures fell 0.1%,...
Newell Brands shares slide after guidance disappoints
© Reuters. Newell Brands (NWL) shares slide after guidance disappoints. Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) shares are down more than 6% premarket Friday after the company's first quarter and full-year guidance disappointed investors. In the fourth quarter, the commercial products manufacturer and distributor reported an 18.5% decline in net sales to...
Analysts positive on NVIDIA's ChatGPT, AI opportunity
© Reuters Analysts positive on NVIDIA's (NVDA) ChatGPY, AI opportunity. With the buzz of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, analysts have speculated that it could benefit Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and while Morgan Stanley analysts agree, they said in a research note that several reports have incorrectly characterized the direct opportunity for the company "in particular the revenue from Chat GPT inference."
Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken
© Mundo Crypto PR Bitcoin Plummets After SEC’s Crushing Blow to Kraken. Bitcoin has experienced a 6% dip in value, trading at $21,600. Market analysts are divided on the future of Bitcoin due to comments by Coinbase’s CEO. The settlement with Kraken has indicated the SEC’s stance...
BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern
© Reuters. BTC’s Price Is at Risk of Breaking Below a Bearish Chart Pattern. Fire Charts show that weekend whales are exploiting the upside liquidity in BTC’s order books. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen 0.61% over the last 24 hours. A bearish chart pattern on...
Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s investor day as shares near valuation
© Reuters. Morgan Stanley seeks narrative change at Tesla’s (TSLA) investor day as shares nears valuation. Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the company’s stock has nearly doubled since January 3rd, taking the stock to just under their $220 price target. Over the 27 trading days YTD, Tesla has traded an accumulated value (VWAP) of $804 billion. By comparison, in the trailing 27 days leading up to the end of calendar 2022, Tesla shares traded an accumulated dollar value of $525B.
Best Algorithmic Trading Platforms in the U.S. February 2023
Algorithmic trading, also known as algorithmic trading or auto-trading, is a method of executing trades automatically based on mathematical algorithms and pre-defined rules. The algorithms take into account a wide range of market data and information, such as price trends, market volume, and volatility, to make informed trading decisions. The...
Top 5 things to watch in markets in the week ahead
Investing.com -- Investors will be closely watching Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for clarity on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Earnings season is winding down while the U.K. is set to release a deluge of economic data. Japan’s government is set to nominate a new central bank governor and the Eurozone is to release updated quarterly economic forecasts. Here’s what you need to know to start your week.
