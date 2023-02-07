BAKER CITY – Baseball has been called America’s Pastime for a reason. Local baseball diamonds are a staple of many communities and offer both youth and adults the perfect place to participate in an iconic sport. However, these fields are far more than just convenient, static landmarks and require both funding and people to keep them pristine. In Baker City, the community has taken the care and upkeep of the Wade Williams Field into their own hands.

