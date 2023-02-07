Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Inside American Pickers star Frank Fritz’s rehabilitation center featuring golf & scenic views as he heals from stroke
AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz’s rehabilitation center features a golf course, scenic views and more as he recovers from a stroke. Frank, 59, was hospitalized for a stroke on July 14 and has been recovering in an Iowa nursing facility. The U.S. Sun can exclusively go inside the star’s...
Lakewood team on the hunt
A new endeavor has been underway at Lakewood High School as the Leopards are getting prepped for a new type of competition in hunting.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wade Williams Foundation Keeping Baseball Alive for a New Generation
BAKER CITY – Baseball has been called America’s Pastime for a reason. Local baseball diamonds are a staple of many communities and offer both youth and adults the perfect place to participate in an iconic sport. However, these fields are far more than just convenient, static landmarks and require both funding and people to keep them pristine. In Baker City, the community has taken the care and upkeep of the Wade Williams Field into their own hands.
Comments / 0