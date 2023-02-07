Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Talking Charter: New Britain mayor believes COO could be hired this summer
NEW BRITAIN – Voters approved two questions revising the Charter last fall, but how soon will the changes be felt in the city?. Mayor Erin Stewart sat down with the Herald recently to discuss how and when revisions to the document known as the city’s "Constitution" will come to fruition.
New Britain Herald
Southington BOE budget seeks to preserve services amid inflation challenges
SOUTHINGTON - Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy has put forth his 2023-2024 budget proposal, which calls for a 7.64% increase. The Board of Education budget totals $112,397,831, which is an increase of $7,979,685 or 7.64% over last year's budget of $104,418,146. "This year's proposal, while certainly larger than year's past,...
zip06.com
$8.3M in State Funds Will Cover Branford Main Street Reconstruction Project
With an $8.3 million construction price tag anticipated to be 100 percent reimbursed by state funding, Branford’s Main Street reconstruction project is going forward with an increased scope of work. On Feb. 8, the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) voted to fully bond the project, with the knowledge the estimated...
New Britain Herald
Berlin town officials appropriate $400K to convert documents to digital scans, making space for new police department
BERLIN – Berlin officials are using $400,000 in grant money to convert town and board of education documents that must be retained – which are currently being stored in an area that will be occupied by police – to digital scans. Town council members unanimously voted this...
New Britain Herald
'A great honor': Nine Black community members honored with exhibit
NEW BRITAIN – He didn’t have any teachers that looked like him growing up, but today Quentin McDougald hopes young Black students at his school can see his success as an example. One of nine Black community members honored in a Black History Month exhibit outside Mayor Erin...
New Britain Herald
Work for New Britain Parks and Rec this summer
NEW BRITAIN – Secure seasonal work for summer 2023 now, with the New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. Staff are promoting open positions on billboards and social media with the tagline, “Where you want to be in 2023.”
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state
CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
New Britain Herald
Newington youth, urban ministry partner to help
NEWINGTON – Youth leaders are forging a partnership with an urban ministry that serves economically-disadvantaged people in the Hartford area. Members of Newington High School’s Student Council volunteered at The House of Bread the last week of January, preparing lunch and dinner, packing bags with basic essentials for individuals in need and helping to clean the dining room.
CT Politics: New UConn president gets a pass on XL Center threat
UConn President Radenka Maric is getting a pass, at least publicly, on a threat to end playing basketball games at the XL Center in Hartford.
New Britain Herald
Southington Public Library to host Eastern Ukraine native
SOUTHINGTON - Southington Public Library will host an Eastern Ukraine native and area professor to discuss the war in Ukraine Feb. 22. The program, "Ukraine: One Year Later", will be held Feb. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the cafe at the library at 255 Main St. It will feature Orlena Lennon, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Political Science and National Security at the University of New Haven as a guest speaker.
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
Eyewitness News
Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families
TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
Conn. College students call for president’s resignation following fundraiser controversy
Students at Connecticut College in New London are calling for the resignation of the school's president. This comes after the school's dean of equity and inclusion resigned.
Drag queen bingo night at Connecticut church received 'extraordinary' response from community, reverend says
A Connecticut church sparked controversy after hosting a drag queen bingo night to raise money for an annual youth mission trip to rebuild homes in Appalachia.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
NBC Connecticut
Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss
Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
tourcounsel.com
Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut
Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
ctexaminer.com
Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford
There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
Hartford police say student brought edibles to school
A student at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy was taken to the hospital Friday to get checked out after police said five students in all ingested a THC edible. Officers were dispatched to the Vernon Street school just before 1:30 p.m.
