ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Southington BOE budget seeks to preserve services amid inflation challenges

SOUTHINGTON - Superintendent of Schools Steve Madancy has put forth his 2023-2024 budget proposal, which calls for a 7.64% increase. The Board of Education budget totals $112,397,831, which is an increase of $7,979,685 or 7.64% over last year's budget of $104,418,146. "This year's proposal, while certainly larger than year's past,...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

'A great honor': Nine Black community members honored with exhibit

NEW BRITAIN – He didn’t have any teachers that looked like him growing up, but today Quentin McDougald hopes young Black students at his school can see his success as an example. One of nine Black community members honored in a Black History Month exhibit outside Mayor Erin...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Work for New Britain Parks and Rec this summer

NEW BRITAIN – Secure seasonal work for summer 2023 now, with the New Britain Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department. Staff are promoting open positions on billboards and social media with the tagline, “Where you want to be in 2023.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

Beloved wishing booth in Chester removed by state

CHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a beloved piece of local charm in one Connecticut town. A wishing booth – where neighbors and visitors alike could take a moment to dream big. But now – their wish is that it would come back – after the booth was suddenly taken down. The wishing booth once […]
CHESTER, CT
New Britain Herald

Newington youth, urban ministry partner to help

NEWINGTON – Youth leaders are forging a partnership with an urban ministry that serves economically-disadvantaged people in the Hartford area. Members of Newington High School’s Student Council volunteered at The House of Bread the last week of January, preparing lunch and dinner, packing bags with basic essentials for individuals in need and helping to clean the dining room.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Public Library to host Eastern Ukraine native

SOUTHINGTON - Southington Public Library will host an Eastern Ukraine native and area professor to discuss the war in Ukraine Feb. 22. The program, "Ukraine: One Year Later", will be held Feb. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the cafe at the library at 255 Main St. It will feature Orlena Lennon, Ph.D., Adjunct Professor of Political Science and National Security at the University of New Haven as a guest speaker.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Potato fundraiser scheduled to raise money for Bristol officers’ families

TERRYVILLE, CT (WFSB) - It’s been several months since the lives of two Bristol police officers were cut short in an ambush attack. The entire state grieved with the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. They also championed the recovery of officer Alec Iurato, who was hurt in the attack before he took down the gunman.
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Fight!

#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Raises $65,000+ to Help Family Dealing with Tremendous Loss

Coping with unimaginable loss, Al Cheverier is the last surviving member of his family. "It's been a rough life," he said. Cheverier and his wife were a tight-knit family of five. Their three kids were named Ty, Tayna, and Tricia. For Cheverier, a 25-year veteran and former First Sergeant with...
EAST GRANBY, CT
tourcounsel.com

Meriden Mall | Shopping mall in Meriden, Connecticut

Meriden Mall (formerly Meriden Square and Westfield Meriden) is a shopping mall located in Meriden, Connecticut. At almost 900,000 square feet, Meriden is Connecticut's seventh largest mall, housing over 140 shops. As of 2022, the mall maintains the chains Boscov's, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The facility, originally built and owned...
MERIDEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford

There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy