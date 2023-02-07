ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

CBS Sports

Isiah Thomas and Phoenix Suns' new owner: Here's what we know about Hall of Famer's connection to Mat Ishbia

New owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia, was recently given complete control of the team after buying both the Suns and WNBA's Mercury from Robert Sarver. The timing couldn't be more ideal for the Suns, with just two days to go before the trade deadline, allowing the new team owner to be involved in the process. Though the Suns haven't made any moves yet, there's one rumor that's been circulating about a potential front office hire.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Former Laker Sent To Knicks For Longtime LA Trade Target

Another Los Angeles Lakers trade target is off the board as Thursday's noon PT deadline approaches!. Sources inform Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that the New York Knicks are shipping out combo forward Cam Reddish and a lottery-protected future first round draft pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for starting small forward Josh Hart. Hart, of course, began his NBA career as a Laker before being shipped out to Portland in the 2019 Anthony Davis deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Reportedly Lands Prominent Role With NBA Team

The Phoenix Suns and new owner Mat Ishbia are reportedly bringing in Hall of Fame point guard Isiah Thomas to take a "prominent role" in the team's front office, per NBA insider Chris Haynes. Ishbia purchased a majority stake in the Suns and Mercury for a record price of $4 billion ...
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says

BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

Suns land Darius Bazley in reported trade with Thunder

The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. Second-round pick. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
PHOENIX, AZ
Clayton News Daily

Sun acquire G Tiffany Hayes from Dream

The Connecticut Sun acquired the rights to former UConn guard Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in exchange for the sixth overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Dream initially owned the Nos. 3 and 8 picks in the draft, however they traded the third pick and their 2025 first-round selection to the Dallas Wings last month to acquire guard Allisha Gray.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Magic send C Mo Bamba to Lakers for G Patrick Beverley, pick

Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Lakers rule out LeBron James (ankle) vs. Bucks

LeBron James won't add to his NBA points record on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out the recently crowned scoring king for the game against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks with left ankle soreness. The team is scheduled to honor James in a pregame ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences

The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
DETROIT, MI

