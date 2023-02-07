Read full article on original website
The Phoenix Suns have made another trade a day after reportedly landing Kevin Durant. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Phoenix is picking up Darius Bazley from the Oklahoma City Thunder for veteran big man Dario Saric. Suns receive:. Thunder receive:. Second-round pick. Bazley’s role decreased with the Thunder this...
WNBA free agency updates: February 7th, 2023
3 p.m. ET: The Washington Mystics have signed center Amanda Zahui B. to a one-year contract. The team acquired the negotiating rights to Zahui B. from the Las Vegas Aces on Feb. 5.
Phoenix Suns trade deadline updates: NBA team makes trade after Kevin Durant deal
The NBA trade deadline was at 1 p.m. MST on Thursday and the Suns reportedly made one other trade after the team's trade for Kevin Durant. Look back at our updates surrounding the team and potential trade partners and candidates leading up to Thursday's deadline for NBA teams to make deals. ...
BLOCKBUSTER TRADE: Lakers, Timberwolves And Jazz Reportedly Agree To A Deal
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are finalizing" a three-team trade.
SkySports
Los Angeles Clippers' Tyronn Lue replaces Phoenix Suns' Monty Williams in USA national team set up
Tyronn Lue will replace Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men's national team coaching staff for August's World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lue, who is currently the Los Angeles Clippers' coach, will team up with Steve Kerr of Golden State, Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga University's Mark Few.
Mat Ishbia Officially Gains Control of Suns, Mercury
Mat Ishbia is officially the owner of the Phoenix Suns, announced today.
Clayton News Daily
Sun acquire G Tiffany Hayes from Dream
The Connecticut Sun acquired the rights to former UConn guard Tiffany Hayes from the Atlanta Dream on Thursday in exchange for the sixth overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft. The Dream initially owned the Nos. 3 and 8 picks in the draft, however they traded the third pick and their 2025 first-round selection to the Dallas Wings last month to acquire guard Allisha Gray.
Mat Ishbia introduced as new owner of the Phoenix Suns, Mercury franchises
The Mat Ishbia era for the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury officially has begun. His inaugural press conference at the Footprint Center on Wednesday was held after the NBA Board of Governors approved the $4 billion sale of the Suns to the Ishbia, CEO of Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgages, two days prior. Ishbia,...
Clayton News Daily
Magic send C Mo Bamba to Lakers for G Patrick Beverley, pick
Center Mo Bamba is heading from the Orlando Magic to the Lakers, giving Los Angeles another option in the frontcourt, multiple outlets reported Thursday. In exchange, the Magic will receive veteran guard Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Orlando will be the fifth NBA stop for Beverley, who is in his 11th season.
Clayton News Daily
Lakers rule out LeBron James (ankle) vs. Bucks
LeBron James won't add to his NBA points record on Thursday night. The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out the recently crowned scoring king for the game against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks with left ankle soreness. The team is scheduled to honor James in a pregame ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. James...
Clayton News Daily
Spurs, Pistons meet while buried in their respective conferences
The San Antonio Spurs essentially dropped off their starting center north of the border after their last game and will play their first game since trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto when they visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Poeltl was headed to free agency and numerous teams coveted the reliable...
