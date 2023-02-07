Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever, but does believe this 49ers great is
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks
The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
Bleacher Report
Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors
New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Says Derek Carr Benching Was 'Definitely Weird' for Raiders Locker Room
Having a quarterback change in the middle of the season is never a comfortable process. Las Vegas Raiders' star running back Josh Jacobs learned that firsthand this season after long-time starter Derek Carr was benched in December after the team was knocked out of playoff contention. Carr ended up having...
Bleacher Report
Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Know How Bengals Will Keep Him, Tee Higgins Under Contract
Even Ja'Marr Chase is unsure of how the Cincinnati Bengals will manage to keep him and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the long haul once their rookie contracts expire. "It would be nice for Tee to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go," Chase said to USA Today's Cydney Henderson. "Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together."
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Bleacher Report
Taylor Lewan Says He Expects to be Cut By Titans, Will Consider Retiring from NFL
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan said that he expects to be released and is now contemplating retirement. Lewan made the remarks in an interview with Titans senior editor Jim Wyatt on Friday. "In the next couple of weeks, I will be cut by the Tennessee Titans – that will...
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award
San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career. Never a doubt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯<a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> is the AP Defensive Player of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/SddNXf70GA">pic.twitter.com/SddNXf70GA</a>. NFL @NFL. A well-deserved honor for the DPOY...
Bleacher Report
Report: Browns' Dee, Jimmy Haslam in Talks for Minority Ownership Stake in Bucks
Cleveland Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in "advanced talks" to purchase Mark Lasry's 25 percent stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, according to Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams. Lasry's time as Milwaukee's governor "is nearing an end," per Novy-Williams, and the Haslams "have been speaking with the...
Bleacher Report
Sean Payton: Prospective Commanders Ownership Groups Approached Me About Being HC
Sean Payton was approached by potential future owners of the Washington Commanders before he agreed to become head coach of the Denver Broncos, he told SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday:. "Everyone's waiting to see what happens in Washington," Payton told host Adam Schein (h/t Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk)....
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Rumors: New Eagles Contract Likely to Be Worth at Least $50M per Year
The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't going to wait around to lock up Jalen Hurts to a long-term extension after the Super Bowl, regardless of the result. And it isn't going to come cheap. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Birds could be looking at a deal worth more than...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'
Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Bleacher Report
Adam Thielen Rumors: Vikings Open to WR's Return Next Season, Contract Talks Underway
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly "open" to veteran wideout Adam Thielen returning in 2023, and the two sides have had "preliminary talks," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, but there are some caveats. Per that report, Thielen's "$19.967 million cap hit is an issue (probably more so than his $13.3 million...
Bleacher Report
Colts Rumors: Insider Says 'Nobody Knows' Who Indianapolis Will Hire as HC
The Indianapolis Colts don't appear to be in a rush toward hiring a new head coach, and it sounds like there's uncertainty as to who will eventually land the position. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, there's no indication that a decision has been made is imminent despite the team's expansive search.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd Career MVP Award Over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, More
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second career NFL MVP award. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVPat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVPat</a> once again.<br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> 👑 <a href="https://t.co/gm32V0cbqm">pic.twitter.com/gm32V0cbqm</a>. NFL @NFL. Another MVP for Patrick Mahomes!<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Invisalign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Invisalign</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/WnnCROpecV">pic.twitter.com/WnnCROpecV</a>. Mahomes nearly won the award unanimously, garnering 48...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Says Charity's Money Goes 'Directly to Those in Need' Despite Report
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responded Saturday to a report that his Why Not You Foundation only funnels about a quarter of the donations it receives to charitable efforts. In a video posted on Twitter, Wilson said his foundation has raised over $10 million "for pediatric cancer, and for education,...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Mocked by NFL Fans for Having Fewer Career MVP Votes Than Geno Smith
Russell Wilson was an easy target for fans once again after a big night for his Seattle Seahawks replacement Geno Smith at the NFL Honors. Smith was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, after leading the Seahawks to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter since 2014. He also received one fifth-place vote for MVP.
Bleacher Report
C.J. Stroud Compared to Joe Burrow by Panthers QB Coach Josh McCown Before NFL Draft
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is expected to be one of the top signal-callers taken in the 2023 NFL draft, and he's already drawing comparisons to one of the best in the game. Carolina Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown said Stroud reminds him of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow,...
