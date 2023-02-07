Even Ja'Marr Chase is unsure of how the Cincinnati Bengals will manage to keep him and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the long haul once their rookie contracts expire. "It would be nice for Tee to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go," Chase said to USA Today's Cydney Henderson. "Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO