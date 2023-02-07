ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens Could Consider Trading QB for 'Windfall' of Draft Picks

The Baltimore Ravens might be willing to trade Lamar Jackson "for a windfall of draft picks," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The report said the Ravens will use the franchise tag on Jackson if they're unable to strike a bargain on a long-term contract. That may not preclude Baltimore from moving on, though.
BALTIMORE, MD
Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors

New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Know How Bengals Will Keep Him, Tee Higgins Under Contract

Even Ja'Marr Chase is unsure of how the Cincinnati Bengals will manage to keep him and fellow wide receiver Tee Higgins for the long haul once their rookie contracts expire. "It would be nice for Tee to be on the same side with me still as long as we can go," Chase said to USA Today's Cydney Henderson. "Somebody later down the line is going to have to do something for us to have this team stay together."
CINCINNATI, OH
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors

The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
CINCINNATI, OH
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award

San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career. Never a doubt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯<a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> is the AP Defensive Player of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/SddNXf70GA">pic.twitter.com/SddNXf70GA</a>. NFL @NFL. A well-deserved honor for the DPOY...
Report: Browns' Dee, Jimmy Haslam in Talks for Minority Ownership Stake in Bucks

Cleveland Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in "advanced talks" to purchase Mark Lasry's 25 percent stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, according to Sportico's Eben Novy-Williams. Lasry's time as Milwaukee's governor "is nearing an end," per Novy-Williams, and the Haslams "have been speaking with the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'

Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd Career MVP Award Over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, More

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second career NFL MVP award. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVPat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVPat</a> once again.<br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> 👑 <a href="https://t.co/gm32V0cbqm">pic.twitter.com/gm32V0cbqm</a>. NFL @NFL. Another MVP for Patrick Mahomes!<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Invisalign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Invisalign</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/WnnCROpecV">pic.twitter.com/WnnCROpecV</a>. Mahomes nearly won the award unanimously, garnering 48...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Russell Wilson Mocked by NFL Fans for Having Fewer Career MVP Votes Than Geno Smith

Russell Wilson was an easy target for fans once again after a big night for his Seattle Seahawks replacement Geno Smith at the NFL Honors. Smith was named the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, after leading the Seahawks to the playoffs in his first year as a full-time starter since 2014. He also received one fifth-place vote for MVP.
SEATTLE, WA

