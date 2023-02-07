Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Eagles vs. Chiefs: Final score prediction for Super Bowl LVII
The two teams have identical records (14-3) and scored the exact amount of points during the regular season setting up one of the most evenly matched Super Bowls in recent memory. Philadelphia will look to unleash quarterback Jalen Hurts onto a Kansas City defense that allows big plays on the...
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
10 Worst Quarterback Performances in Super Bowl History
The Super Bowl is the brightest stage in NFL football. Given the bright lights, it’s the perfect opportunity for various NFL players to cement their legacies or to make their rise to stardom. Given that the play of the Super Bowl quarterback is crucial to leading teams to a title, there’s no question the worst Super Bowl quarterbacks face a unique form of pain and regret if they fail to perform at their best. No one wants to be part of a “worst quarterbacks NFL Super Bowl” blunder reel. Yet, a few unlucky souls will always be mentioned in this category on the eve of Super Bowl LVII. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 10 worst quarterback performances in Super Bowl history.
Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie calls decision to part ways with Andy Reid over a decade ago 'extremely difficult'
Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie recalled the decision to part ways with former coach Andy Reid more than a decade ago as his team prepares to face Reid in Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles-Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
CBS Sports
Ranking coaches with multiple Super Bowl wins: Here's where Andy Reid will rank if Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII
By winning Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid solidified his standing as a future Hall of Fame coach. A win Sunday will put him in an even more select category of coaching legends. Reid will become the 15h coach in history to win multiple Super Bowls. Of the 14 coaches who have already won multiple Super Bowls, nine of them are currently in the Hall of Fame. Bill Belichick will join them in Canton, Ohio whenever he decides to hang up his whistle.
5 Greatest Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Games
These are the greatest matchups between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Super Bowl showdown has America divided. Will Eagles or Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy?
Americans share what team they are rooting for in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face off.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What to Know about Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
A star-studded lineup of Super Bowl LVII commercials is set to hit our screens on Sunday. While millions of people will be tuning into the intense NFL action between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, a large sum will be even more excited for the iconic commercials. The cost...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl location: Date, time, stadium history for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs
It's only a matter of days until kickoff. Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and both teams and fans are getting ready. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona in just a few days. To get there, in the NFC,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Best bets for Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII
We are just days away from Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App. The NFL season finale is so close you can almost taste it. After countless conversations with bookmakers and professional bettors over the last week or...
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl: A closer look at State Farm Stadium, where Eagles and Chiefs will battle in Super Bowl 57
Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12, fighting for the prized Lombardi Trophy and the title of champions. State Farm Stadium has hosted the Super Bowl...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
SB Nation
Super Bowl expert picks: NFL analysts leaning towards Eagles over Chiefs
Has there ever been a more surprising Super Bowl underdog than the Kansas City Chiefs? Despite being the NFL’s best team for the last five seasons, boasting two-time quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and posting the AFC’s best record at 14-3 with a win over Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs enter their third Super Bowl in the last four years as 1.5-point underdogs to the Eagles, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Comments / 0