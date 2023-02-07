AUSTIN (KXAN) — Susanna Arroyo pulled up a picture on her phone. It was the most recent one she had of Seferino Ybarra: a driver’s license photo. She started walking toward a bus stop along Cameron Road in East Austin, showing it to anyone who crossed her path — anyone who might have any information about her older brother, missing for more than two years.

