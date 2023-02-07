ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safer Internet Day: What parents need to discuss with their kids in this day and age

By Dina Demetrius (CBS Newspath)
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – On this “Safer Internet Day “.. safety experts are focusing on children and encouraging parents to talk to their kids about life online. Dina Demetrius shows us, while the conversations can be difficult, they are vital.

This Minnesota mother says her 14-year-old son thought he was chatting with a pretty teen girl on Instagram.

“He started crying, he had his phone in his hand. And he just said ‘My life is over.’ “

But within a day, their friendly rapport turned intimate, manipulative and dangerous.

“He ended up taking images of himself in exactly the way he was instructed, which included images with his face in them.”

What parents need to know about the Omegle app

Investigators say that teen girl was actually suspects in Nigeria who threatened the boy’s life if he didn’t send money.

“Sextortion isn’t about sex, it’s straight-up blackmail,” Bob Jacobson, MN Dept. of Public Safety said. “Financial sextortion. And the target is most often young boys anywhere from 10 to 17 years of age.”

The FBI says it’s a fast-growing online crime that victimized more than 3-thousand U.S. teens in 2022.

“Kids are a target because maybe they don’t always understand the consequences of their actions of sharing,” Tony Anscombe, Chief Security Evangelist, ESET said.

Experts say while sextortion and cyberbullying are the most dangerous online threats to kids, phishing is the most common.

“They’ve all sorts of ways that actually a cyber-criminal can exploit them and get money out of them,” Anscombe said.

Experts say handing a phone to a child for the first time should come with conversations about online safety.

They recommend parents show kids how to recognize suspicious emails and texts, set up multifactor authentication, and explain the consequences of intimate photos.

“If your kid makes a mistake, you want them to come to you,” Anscombe said. “This isn’t something to reprimand your kids about, this is something we should teach them positively.”

Building trust to between parents and children to keep online threats from turning into real life dangers.

And in case a child gives out personal information, parents can monitor suspicious activity on their child’s social security number through credit tracking agencies.

