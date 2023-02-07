Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Oakhurst Giftworks & See’s Candy Fund YHS Sober Grad Night
OAKHURST — Oakhurst Giftworks, owned by Sue Graham and located in the charming town of Oakhurst, California, is a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Right now, you can pick up your favorite See’s Candy at the store, either for Valentine’s Day or for your everyday enjoyment. The best part is that part of the proceeds from the candy sales will go to help fund Yosemite High School’s Sober Grad Night.
sierranewsonline.com
Tesoro Viejo Wins National Community of the Year Award
MADERA – Tesoro Viejo was honored with ten Nationals Awards at the International Builders Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 31, 2023, including the nation’s most prestigious award of all: Community of the Year, as well as Best Graphic Continuity, Best Overall Advertising Campaign, Best Digital Campaign; and silver awards in six other categories.
