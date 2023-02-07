Read full article on original website
Blast from the Past: 1987 SnowTown USA
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to January 1987 for a bit of SnowTown USA. Watch the story by then-reporter Jeff Paston on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Juried Art Show at Frederic Remington Museum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Frederic Remington Art Museum’s 2023 College Student Juried Art Exhibition will open on Friday, February 24. The exhibit will be on view in the Museum’s Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery and online at www.fredericremington.org. The public is invited to a...
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, 81, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Shirley J. (Ward) Drury, age 81, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly Aurora, IL, will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00PM with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Per her request, there will be no visitation. Burial...
TV Dinner: A spread for a special occasion
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’re looking for something to serve for Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, or Mardi Gras celebrations, Chef Chris Manning has some great options. They’re also great options for anytime. He prepares New England shrimp rolls, a Spanish dipping sauce called Romesco, and...
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
Sophie Samsa, 92, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Sophie Samsa, 92, died early Thursday morning, February 9, 2023 at Lewis County General Hospital where she has been a patient since February 2nd. Sophie was born on July 5, 1930 in the town of Turin, the daughter of the late Martin and Katherine (Wojnarowski) Zubrzycki. She attended rural school in Turin, where she had the responsibility of being first to school to start the fire for class. Sophie was united in marriage to Edward Samsa on July 7, 1951 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Victor Balcerak, Pastor officiating. She was a homemaker and a babysitter for many area families. Edward died on Thursday, January 21, 1988.
Watertown condemns portion of Best Western hotel
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A portion of the Best Western hotel in Watertown has been condemned. The city’s Bureau of Code Enforcement says the rear wing of the Washington Street property has a number of issues that need to be fixed. The Savory Downtown restaurant as well as...
Gregory L. Falardeau, 75, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Gregory L. Falardeau, age 75 of Colton passed away unexpectedly at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on Tuesday evening (February 7, 2023). As per his request there will be no public funeral services. Surviving are his two children Jodi & Jeffrey Falardeau of Lisbon, and a...
Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Linda Ann Barlow, 72, of Hammond Drive, Canton passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. A memorial service will begin at 7:15 PM. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Electrician calls Watertown Golf Club wiring a ‘real crappy job,’ Lundy pushes back
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have our first look at the electrical works at the city of Watertown’s newly-acquired golf club clubhouse. 7 news obtained photos of the building’s ground floor wiring from city hall via the state’s Freedom of Information Law. (See the photos below the article)
Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr., 49, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis Winfield Bucy Jr. 49 of Staie Rd. Passed away on February 7th. Lewis was born on February 25th 1973 in Meyersdale Pennsylvania to Nancy and Lew Bucy’s of Meyersdale Pennsylvania. Upon his graduation Lewis joined the United States Military serving as a black hawk helicopter crew chief and was a proud veteran. On October 22nd 1993 he married Shelby Bucy and raised two children.
Connie B. Simmons, 71, of Gouverneur and Richville
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Connie B. Simmons, a lifelong resident of Gouverneur and Richville, New York, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was born on June 6, 1951, to the late Robert and Mary (Gardner) Bush in Gouverneur, New York. Connie is survived by her loving husband...
Sunny weather, lack of snow didn’t halt Carthage Winterfest
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Returning for its second year since a COVID-Induced hiatus, Carthage’s Winterfest is back. “It’s just a day for families to be able to come out and enjoy our winter season,” said Robert Sligar, event organizer. Indoor attractions included bingo, face painting, and...
Theresa Ice Fishing Derby this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Theresa Fire Department is hosting its 36th annual ice fishing derby this weekend. Fire Chief Timothy Karg talked about the open-boundaries derby on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video for his interview. The derby is Saturday, February 11, and Sunday, February 12. Registration...
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
DEC K9 and officers tackle deer jacking
K9 Benny and Environmental Conservation Officers Canary and Schneller recently investigated a suspected deer jacking in Ogdensburg, eventually charging one subject in the case. K9 Benny and officers pose with evidence found at the scene. Photo submitted by New York Department of Environmental Conservation.
Local High School Student Wins Prestigious Subnivean New Writers Awards Competition
OSWEGO – Brooklyn Saternow, a student at Oswego High School, was selected as winner of the 2022 Subnivean New Writers Awards competition offered by SUNY Oswego’s internationally-known literary magazine. “I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Saternow said upon learning she had won and will be published in Subnivean...
Bethellen Murray, 73, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Bethellen Murray, 73, a longtime resident of Stoughton Ave, passed away early Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after a brief illness. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 3-6:00 PM. A...
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
