truecountry935.com
Maine Teens Lead Police in High Speed Chase
Two teenagers, who allegedly stole a car in Sabattus, lead police on a 13-mile high speed chase this week. The pursuit through multiple towns saw the vehicle at speeds of up to 100 mph. According to the Kennebec Journal, the 17-year-old Richmond boy who was driving has been charged with...
WGME
One hospitalized in Lewiston apartment fire
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A fire damaged an apartment building in Lewiston on Friday. The fire started around 9:45 a.m. at the River Valley Village complex at 65 Strawberry Ave., according to the Lewiston Fire Department. The fire reportedly spread to two apartments. One person was sent to the hospital.
Maine man sentenced after killing the mother of his children and wrapping her body in a tarp
WATERVILLE, Maine (TCD) -- A man was recently sentenced to over four decades in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his 29-year-old longtime girlfriend in 2019. According to a news release posted by the Maine State Police, Melissa Sousa was last seen escorting her two children to the school bus near her home on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. The next day, Oct. 23, 2019, at approximately 4 p.m., State and Waterville police investigators reportedly found Sousa’s body in the basement of her Gold Street home.
WMTW
41 months in prison for Mainer in connection with large drug bust: Hundreds of pills found
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — A man from Greene will spend 41 months in federal prison following a 2018 drug raid in Androscoggin County. Tyler Poland was sentenced after pleading guilty to three felonies including possession with intent to distribute MDMA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and removal of property to prevent seizure.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Assault leaves Warren woman hospitalized with life threatening injuries
WARREN — A Waldoboro man who was arrested Feb. 4 by Knox County Sheriff’s deputies for assaulting a woman who suffered life-threatening injuries, made his initial appearance in Knox County Court Feb. 6. Joshua Howard, 35, was charged with elevated aggravated assault, aggravated criminal mischief, and two counts...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
wabi.tv
Augusta Fire investigating odor in the area
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Augusta Fire Department says they responded to a few calls Friday morning relating to an odor. According to a post on their Facebook page, they say the odor is coming from north of the city and is not related to anything in the city. They...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Jan. 24-31. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Jan. 24. Mathis Houston, 28, of...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Unified Court closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Feb. 2-8. Allan M. Hurd, 31, of Liberty, domestic violence criminal threatening in Liberty Sept. 13, 2020, 364 days in jail with all but 30 days suspended and two years of probation. Cory R. Barter, 38, of...
Maine Man Arrested for Repeatedly Punching a Deputy in the Face
A Maine man is facing multiple charges after some strange interactions with residents ended in a physical altercation with a Sheriff's Deputy. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has charged Christopher Hunt, 42, of Sebago, with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Officials say at the time of his arrest, he was out on six sets of bail conditions.
When a Portland police officer fired his gun at a 'demon,' his troubles were just beginning
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For Jamie Beecher, the nightmares came first. They haunted his sleep, which came as little surprise. Trying to make sense of lives shattered by anger, poverty, substance abuse and violence, which he saw all too frequently in his job as a Portland police officer, was not something that could be left neatly behind at the end of a shift. Without realizing it, he had been changed by trauma.
CBC News
'Day or night' deer sightings prompt Yarmouth to search for solutions
When Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood comes home from work each night, there's usually a group of six to eight four-legged visitors waiting for her. "If it's dark out, I have to put my lights on because sometimes I open my door and they kind of scoot by on the pavement and scare the life out of me," she said. "I've jumped, like, 10 feet high [three metres] more times than I can count."
truecountry935.com
Missing Skowhegan Teen
Teagan Goodwin was last seen leaving Skowhegan High School at yesterday, Feb. 7. She was wearing a red sweatshirt and jeans.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
penbaypilot.com
U.S. Dept. of Labor investigates death of man who fell from Friendship roof
FRIENDSHIP — A construction company based in Massachusetts is under investigation by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) following a workplace fatality that occurred in Friendship, Feb. 7, 2023. At least one Friendship firefighter responded immediately to the scene, at 15 Main Street, after a 2 p.m. call to...
WMTW
Rollover crash causes delays on turnpike in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Maine State Troopers say a rollover crash caused traffic backups on the turnpike in Scarborough Tuesday night. At around 5:45 p.m., state police say the driver of a large pickup truck failed to yield while merging from exit 44's on-ramp. The truck swerved and ended up...
WMTW
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
Amtrak Train Hits, Kills 27-Year-Old Woman in Maine on Tuesday Trip to Boston
A woman is dead following a train/pedestrian crash that happened in Maine on Tuesday morning. According to WMTW News 8, the collision between the southbound Amtrak train and the woman happened just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. That's when police say they received the first calls for help from the engineer of the train.
Z107.3
