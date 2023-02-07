KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Ringo at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hi guys, my name is Ringo! I was surrendered to the shelter with my cat sister Annie because our owner was moving and couldn’t take us with. I come off a bit shy when first meeting people in my kennel but the second I’m out I’m a completely different dog. I get along great with other dogs and I also get along with cats. I’d make the perfect addition to any home and since I was in a home acclimating to a new one shouldn’t be too hard for me. If you’re interested in me, please stop by the shelter!

