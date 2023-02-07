ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rendon, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed Trying to Exchange Insurance Information After Wreck

A North Texas family is grieving the loss of a husband and father. Sergio Torres died in a wreck that shut down eastbound I-20 in Fort Worth on Saturday night. It wasn't the initial wreck that killed him, it's what happened afterward. “We were going back home from my parent’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
KLTV

Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Search for Suspect in Dallas Shooting

The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is seeking assistance from the community related to an ongoing investigation after a man was found shot to death. Officers from DPD responded to a call on February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, according to a news release.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton mother grieves loss of 14-year-old to fentanyl poisoning

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lilia Astudillo holds a stack of her son's neatly folded clothes to her nose, inhaling the scent still lingering on them."They smell like him," she says.She now keeps the outfit 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez wore the day before he died next to a picture of him in his football uniform running into his mother's arms after a game."He was my son. It wasn't an animal that died," she said sobbing.Jose, known to his family as "Beto," is one of at least nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students poisoned by pills laced with fentanyl. Three of those who overdosed...
CARROLLTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man's body found in Trinity River; Dallas police ask for help identifying him

DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River. Police said someone spotted the body in the water on Jan. 18. Officers recovered the remains, which were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were not able to determine the man’s identity.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Arlington Man Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Police Officer on Jan. 6th Capital Riot

An Arlington man will face felony charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice says. Jason Farris, 44, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during a civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
ARLINGTON, TX

