FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Terrifying Video Shows Truck Rolling Into Texas Pond With Woman Inside
The truck sank to the bottom of the pond within seconds.
Crash with critically injured victim shuts down I-35E near downtown Dallas
DALLAS — A two-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 35E in Dallas early Friday morning, officials said. The crash involved a pickup truck and an SUV around 3 a.m. near Mockingbird Lane, northwest of downtown Dallas. Southbound lanes of I-35E were shut down for cleanup. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews responded to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed Trying to Exchange Insurance Information After Wreck
A North Texas family is grieving the loss of a husband and father. Sergio Torres died in a wreck that shut down eastbound I-20 in Fort Worth on Saturday night. It wasn't the initial wreck that killed him, it's what happened afterward. “We were going back home from my parent’s...
cbs19.tv
UPDATE: East Texas man killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while trying to run across I-20
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead after being struck by a semi in Parker County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Wednesday, around 8:15 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 20, about eight miles east of Weatherford.
Some people are posing as Dallas police to get through traffic. Here's how to know they're fake.
DALLAS — Dallas police are currently looking into reports of people posing as officers, and they want to make sure you don't fall for it. The department said there have been a few cases recently where people have put red and blue lights on their vehicles to cut through traffic and pull people over.
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
dpdbeat.com
Shooting at Harry Hines Boulevard
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a shooting on Harry Hines Boulevard on January 9, 2023. At approximately 5:50 am, the male suspect in the video and a victim got into an argument inside of a business in the 10000 block of Harry Hines Blvd.
KLTV
Athens man dead after being struck twice in Parker County
PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Around 8:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Parker County DPS troopers were on the scene of an apparent auto-pedestrian collision involving two vehicles that left an Athens man dead. According to a corrected DPS preliminary reported, both drivers were driving down I-20 around 8 miles east of...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
Fort Worth woman killed in crash is now identified
A Fort Worth woman killed in a crash over the weekend has now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner says Serenity Thomas died from “multiple blunt force injuries.” Saturday, Thomas’s car was struck by an SUV
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
dallasexpress.com
Police Search for Suspect in Dallas Shooting
The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is seeking assistance from the community related to an ongoing investigation after a man was found shot to death. Officers from DPD responded to a call on February 5, 2023, at about 11:21 p.m. in the 2500 block of Perryton Drive, according to a news release.
news4sanantonio.com
Dallas Zoo suspect admits to recent monkey thefts and said he wants to take more animals
The man accused of stealing monkeys from the Dallas Zoo says he plans to return to take more animals if he gets out of jail. According to a police affidavit, 24-year-old Davion Irvin admitted to the thefts after he was arrested last week. It all started January 13th when police...
Carrollton mother grieves loss of 14-year-old to fentanyl poisoning
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lilia Astudillo holds a stack of her son's neatly folded clothes to her nose, inhaling the scent still lingering on them."They smell like him," she says.She now keeps the outfit 14-year-old Jose Alberto Perez wore the day before he died next to a picture of him in his football uniform running into his mother's arms after a game."He was my son. It wasn't an animal that died," she said sobbing.Jose, known to his family as "Beto," is one of at least nine Carrollton-Farmers Branch students poisoned by pills laced with fentanyl. Three of those who overdosed...
One person killed in an early morning rollover crash in Dallas
A stretch of I-35 in Dallas was closed because of an early morning, fatal rollover crash. The crash was just before 4 a.m. and it forced police to close the south-bound side of 35 with traffic diverted off onto south-bound Loop 12
Police blame illegal street racing on fatal west Dallas crash
One person has died in a high-speed crash in West Dallas Sunday morning. Police blame it on illegal street racing. The crash was on west-bound I-30 near Cockrell Hill.
fox4news.com
Man's body found in Trinity River; Dallas police ask for help identifying him
DALLAS - Dallas police need help identifying a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River. Police said someone spotted the body in the water on Jan. 18. Officers recovered the remains, which were taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. They were not able to determine the man’s identity.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Arlington Man Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Police Officer on Jan. 6th Capital Riot
An Arlington man will face felony charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Justice says. Jason Farris, 44, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; obstructing, impeding, or interfering with officers during a civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jury Deliberates Fate of Man Accused of Helping Son, 14, Carry Out Deadly Ambush
The fate of a Garland father accused of helping his 14-year-old son carry out a deadly ambush in 2021 is now in the hands of a Dallas County jury. Richard Acosta Jr. is charged with capital murder for the shooting at a Garland convenience store that claimed the lives of three teens on Dec. 26, 2021.
