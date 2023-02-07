Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
15 Romantic Gestures for Her That Will Make Her DayTara Blair BallMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Related
LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green
Draymond Green is liking what he’s seeing from the Los Angeles Lakers and their frenetic NBA trade deadline moves — at least from a perspective of a basketball fan. The Golden State Warriors veteran believes that LeBron James and Co. got a lot better with the addition of a handful of new faces to their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers hit with compelling D’Angelo Russell warning by Draymond Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Patrick Beverley sends heartfelt message to LeBron James, former LA teammates after trade
Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline. “Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”
Kareem reveals harsh reality he learned after watching Giannis turn into an MVP
The game of basketball has changed in today’s day and age. ‘Positionless’ basketball has become the norm in that players are becoming more versatile with a higher emphasis on the three-point shot and players not being pigeonholed into one position or another. Players are able to play multiple positions do different things on the court rather than just strictly doing what their position says they should. One good example of that is Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo is aptly nicknamed ‘The Greek Freak’ due to his all-around skill-set. Another former Bucks superstar, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has watched the growth and development of Antetokounmpo and he now believes that he was essentially overcoached growing up.
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum hilariously blames Ja Morant for Kevin Durant trade, deadline madness
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum jokes that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is the one to blame for the Kevin Durant trade and the deadline madness happening in the NBA right now. And to be fair, he makes a rather amusing point. Remember when Morant declared that he believes...
D’Angelo Russell gets honest on teaming up with LeBron James, Anthony Davis in LA
D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, and Davon Reed spoke to the media for the first time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Well, for Russell, it’ll be his second go-round in purple-and-gold after spending his rookie season playing alongside Kobe Bryant. Now, he gets to team up with another legend: LeBron James.
Knicks’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
Adjusting one’s expectations to the proper level is always essential for a diehard sports fan. This is a struggle infinitely greater for those who have sworn their loyalty to the New York Knicks. Madison Square Garden is the mecca, but it can also be known as the Heartbreak Hotel,...
Warriors news: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green name-dropped by arena workers for reason fans will love
Stephen Curry is without a doubt the greatest shooter of all time. Beyond his awe-inspiring skills on the basketball court, however, the Golden State Warriors superstar is also a real-life MVP. Just as the arena workers around the NBA. League insider Shaun Powell of NBA.com recently dropped some random information...
Blazers’ potential punishment for Gary Payton II-Warriors trade disaster, revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers could end up being punished for their Gary Payton II trade with the Golden State Warriors. For those who missed it, the four-team trade that sent Payton back to the Warriors is now in jeopardy after the veteran guard failed his physical with a core muscle injury. The Dubs have until Sunday to decide whether they will push through with the deal or not, though things are getting a bit messy right now.
Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade
Josh Hart is playing in his first game as the newest member of the New York Knicks on Saturday following his NBA trade deadline move from the Portland Trail Blazers. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding this acquisition for the Knicks, but at this point, they might want to hear what Damian Lillard wants to […] The post Blazers star Damian Lillard sends concerning Josh Hart warning to Knicks after trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James fan stunned when Lakers star sits beside her
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the Bay Area Saturday for a marquee showdown versus the reigning NBA champions Golden State Warriors, though, they don’t have LeBron James active for the night. While it’s a bummer for many fans in attendance at Chase Center not to see the NBA’s...
RUMOR: Grizzlies’ mind-blowing trade offer for Mikal Bridges that Suns rejected
As it turns out, the Memphis Grizzlies did everything they can to secure the services of Mikal Bridges right before the NBA trade deadline. As we all know, Bridges is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after the Phoenix Suns pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that saw Kevin Durant take his talents to Arizona. The Grizzlies took their shot, though, and to say that the offer they had on the table for Bridges is surprising would be an understatement.
Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist
It’s only a matter of time before the Utah Jazz buy out Russell Westbrook’s contract following his blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, apparently this might not be the case at all amid a surprising twist to Russ’ status with his new team. According to Jazz team insider Tony Jones of The […] The post Russell Westbrook-Jazz buyout talks takes surprising twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The star trade Kevin Durant wanted Nets to make before Suns blockbuster
It’s been quite a 72-hour stretch for the Brooklyn Nets, who lost two superstar players in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the blink of an eye. The Nets went all in to try to poach Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam from north of the border to convince Durant to stay with the team, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe.
Why Heat must sign Russell Westbrook after Jazz buyout
The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of big moves, shifting the landscape of the league. However, the Miami Heat were one of the few teams to stand pat, only making a minor move, which was surprising. Miami had been linked to many different names but did not make a move.
RUMOR: The shocking Mikal Bridges trade offer Nets turned down after Kevin Durant blockbuster
The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns completed a Kevin Durant-led deal prior to the NBA Trade Deadline. Mikal Bridges highlighted Brooklyn’s return. A recent report stated that Brooklyn was offered four first-round picks for Bridges, per Zach Lowe, via basketball.realgm.com. The Nets ultimately opted to hold onto Bridges despite this rumored trade offer.
3 bold predictions after Phoenix Suns blockbuster trade for Kevin Durant
After the Phoenix Suns trade deadline move for Kevin Durant, the NBA is officially a new world. The Kevin Durant-Suns marriage changes the balance of power in the league, and could finally bring a championship to Phoenix. With that as the ultimate stakes, we’ll make three bold Suns predictions following the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.
Charles Barkley drops concerning truth bomb on Suns after Kevin Durant trade
You can be sure that Charles Barkley was jumping up and down when he learned about his beloved Phoenix Suns pulling off the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. However, being the realist that he is, Barkley was quick to point out a very dangerous caveat for the Suns as they now look to go all the way and win the championship this year.
Instant breakdown of Sixers vs. Nets: Joel Embiid goes off in down-to-the-wire victory
The Philadelphia 76ers (36-19) took on the new-look Brooklyn Nets (33-23) in their final road game before the All-Star break. On the second night of a back-to-back against a team with a lot of new faces, the Sixers won a nailbiter by a score of 101-98. Let’s break down the...
NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba
The Los Angeles Lakers’ historic NBA trade deadline has continued. Rob Pelinka and the front office are acquiring Orlando Magic big man Mo Bamba in exchange for Patrick Beverley and draft picks, adding another key piece to their frontcourt alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as reported by Woj. Lakers fans were probably wondering why […] The post NBA trade deadline: Lakers trade Patrick Beverley to Magic for Mo Bamba appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0