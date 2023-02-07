Read full article on original website
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye in 2024
The real reasons why Biden will be waving goodbye to his job in 2024 are tied to the president’s failed leadership that made Americans poorer and less safe.
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
Hunter Biden just made Republicans' investigation a lot easier
Hunter Biden's legal team is moving in a far more precarious direction.
DOJ fires back at Jim Jordan over Wray, Garland subpoenas
In a letter to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, DOJ called the subpoenas of Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray “premature” as it has offered to engage with the committee.
NJ councilman Russell Heller killed in murder-suicide at PSE&G facility
A second local New Jersey council member was found shot dead within a week. This time, authorities believe they know who is responsible but are searching for a motive.
JonBenet Ramsey case: Newly unearthed documents reveal DNA did not match key players early in unsolved slaying
The 6-year-old beauty queen's parents, family and friends spent years under suspicion in 1996 murder despite bombshell evidence.
Autopsy 'confirms' California public defender Elliot Blair was 'murdered' in Mexico: attorney
A California attorney representing a man who mysteriously died in Mexico last month says a recent autopsy proves it's a case of murder and not an accident.
Chinese fleeing to US border 'perfect opportunity' to smuggle in communist agents: Gordon Chang
Gordon Chang says the surge of "desperate" Chinese citizens crossing into the U.S. is a "perfect opportunity" for the communist party to smuggle in its agents.
Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and other NBC News, MSNBC stars absent from rank-and-file walkout
High stars such as Lester Holt and Rachel Maddow didn't appear alongside NBC and MSNBC rank-and-file Guild members who walked off the job Thursday amid a labor dispute.
Republicans react to third 'object' shot down over Canada: 'Unprecedented challenge'
Republicans are reacting after U.S. forces shot down a “high-altitude airborne object," which comes one day after the military shot down a separate "object" off the coast of Alaska.
'Pan-Africanist' professor seeks destruction of 'White' American economy through a 'political revolution'
Professor Melina Abdullah, who works at California State University, called for the destruction of White capitalist America on numerous occasions.
Texas rancher sends message to Biden: 'Do something now' before the cartels 'come and take it from us'
Debi Douglas joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the border crisis has made her feel less safe on her property and places the blame on President Biden.
New Jersey student ends her life after months of bullying, video of school hallway beating circulates online
A fourteen year old high school student from New Jersey ended her life after a shocking video was circulated at her local high school.
Kate Middleton strengthens royal circle, King Charles likely ‘mortified’ after fashion misstep
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ after marriage comments sparked backlash
Candace Cameron Bure denounced cancel culture in a new interview, after facing controversy for her comments on "traditional marriage" last year.
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Dem leader Jeffries calls Republicans who spoke out during Biden State of the Union 'childish,' 'petulant'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that Republicans who were "yelling and screaming" during President Biden's State of the Union address are "childish."
Internet shreds Biden’s IRS plan to target workers' tips: 'Finally, we're gonna take down the rich waitresses'
Many criticized the Biden administration's IRS after the federal agency announced a proposal that would track waiters' tips for tax compliance purposes.
Kate Middleton counters Prince Harry, Meghan Markle smears with critical new hire
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and wife of Prince William, has hired Alice Corfield to be her private secretary amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-alls.
