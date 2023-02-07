In November, Senator Mallory McMorrow won her reelection in a landslide. Democrats won enough seats for the state House and Senate that both chambers are now blue, paving the way for McMorrow — now the Senate majority whip — to try to push through bills that have, until now, sat dormant. Hour Detroit recently sat down with Senator McMorrow at the Michigan Senate building in Lansing to get her take on the election, her viral fame, and her hopes and expectations for the new legislature. Watch now for the full interview.

The post Interview: Senator Mallory McMorrow appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .