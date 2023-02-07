ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things Jesus never said

Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
