Read full article on original website
Related
Joy Behar suggests charging Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting was political: He's 'a target for Republicans'
"The View" co-host Joy Behar suggested that actor Alec Baldwin received involuntary manslaughter charges for the "Rust" shooting because he's a "target for Republicans."
Bill Maher defends Alec Baldwin, says he shouldn't face charges: 'What the f--- are we talking about?'
During his "Overtime" YouTube segment, Bill Maher offered a full-throated defense for Alec Baldwin, who is facing criminal charges for the 2021 accidental shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
5 things Jesus never said
Not everything the world tells us about God is true. For instance, Jesus gets credited with a lot of statements or ideas that He never said.
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname
Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
Harrison Ford: ‘I was raised Democrat’ and ‘my moral purpose was being a Democrat with the big D’
Movie star Harrison Ford reflected on his early life, telling an interviewer: "I was raised a Democrat" and "my moral purpose was being a Democrat."
Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death
A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
Autopsy 'confirms' California public defender Elliot Blair was 'murdered' in Mexico: attorney
A California attorney representing a man who mysteriously died in Mexico last month says a recent autopsy proves it's a case of murder and not an accident.
Pelosi annoyed with MSNBC for coverage of Biden documents story: 'I'm not a big fan'
Nancy Pelosi slammed MSNBC during an interview published Sunday and said she was "not a big fan" of their coverage of President Biden's classified documents.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in a Latah County court.
Ozzy Osbourne seen for the first time since announcing he's retiring from touring
Ozzy Osbourne was seen using a cane while entering a medical center in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he announced he's retiring from touring.
Comedian Wanda Sykes claims Biden documents scandal is no big deal: 'This doesn't bother me at all'
Wanda Sykes joked that the Joe Biden’s documents scandal was no big deal because he was so old that most of the documents were probably just “history now.”
Minnesota Democrat argues for menstrual products in boys' bathrooms: 'Not all who menstruate are female'
The Minnesota Legislature is considering a bill that would require all public and charter schools to make menstrual products available in girl and boy restrooms.
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
DOJ fires back at Jim Jordan over Wray, Garland subpoenas
In a letter to Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, DOJ called the subpoenas of Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray “premature” as it has offered to engage with the committee.
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
A Michigan mother of three is missing after leaving to see a man in New York on New Year's Eve who she met on a dating website, and friends haven't heard from her since.
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed
The FBI is in crisis. If we don’t fix it now, we risk irrevocably breaking the greatest law enforcement agency in the world – and America’s trust in this invaluable institution.
JonBenet Ramsey case: Newly unearthed documents reveal DNA did not match key players early in unsolved slaying
The 6-year-old beauty queen's parents, family and friends spent years under suspicion in 1996 murder despite bombshell evidence.
Fox News
962K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0