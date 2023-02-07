ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

klkntv.com

UPDATE: One dead, one seriously injured in North Lincoln crash Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 8:16 pm a single vehicle accident took place in North Lincoln, according to police. An SUV rolled into a field next to Hibner Stadium, near 14th and Cornhusker. LPD said, the driver was a 47-year-old male and the passenger was a 47-year-old female. Both...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium Friday night. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Stadium at around 8 p.m. According to LPD, a grey 2014 Ford Expedition was travelling eastbound...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

LPD Investigating Friday Night Fatal Crash In North Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)– One person died and another is in critical condition after a single vehicle rollover crash near 14th and Cornhusker Friday night. Lincoln Police Lieutenant Brian Golden told KFOR News the vehicle, a 2014 Grey Ford Expedition SUV was heading eastbound on Cornhusker Highway shortly after 8 pm when it rolled into a ditch while exiting the off ramp at 14th and Cornhusker near the Hibner Soccer Stadium.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after allegedly hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with stolen truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a State Patrol vehicle and taking authorities on a chase overnight. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 11:15 p.m. Friday, troopers were told that Omaha Police’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a Chevy Silverado that was suspected as stolen. The truck’s driver had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities confirmed Friday that they found the body of a missing 33-year-old man during a search at Lake Manawa. Council Bluffs Police were searching the lake after an ATV belonging to Nicholas James Erisman was found in the water in addition to other equipment that was his. The fire department was also using sonar to scan the lake.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha. The...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Part of north Omaha road to close for sewer repairs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in north Omaha will close for nearly two weeks. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, beginning Friday at 1 p.m., Fort Street from north 41st Street to 42nd Street will close to through traffic. The city says the closure is...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking

ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Midday Forecast

ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 2 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police make arrest after pursuit

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Updated: 51 minutes ago. Omaha fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Community wants OPPD to monitor air quality around North Omaha power station. Updated: 9 hours...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Church, coworkers pour out support for injured Omaha police officer

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer faces a long recovery nearly two weeks after being shot at a storage facility. Officers Joshua Moore and Nicholas Lanning responded to a burglary at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. That is where they found 38-year-old Stephen Docken, who was in a storage unit with guns.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center

Millard Public Schools hosted a job fair Thursday. Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha fire crews battle flames at construction site near downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews responded to a blaze in the ceiling of a construction area Thursday night. Crews were first called to an apartment complex near 13th and Pierce streets after a caller reported smoke in the area. The source was determined to be a small fire that had started in the attic of a construction site at 18th and Leavenworth.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Illegal tree cutting at Lake Zorinsky

The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th and Leavenworth. Omaha fire crews battled a small blaze at a construction site near 18th and Leavenworth. Community wants OPPD to monitor air...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after pursuit appears in court on outstanding charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and attempting to carjack someone earlier this week appears in court for outstanding warrants. Kyler Palma, 27, was one of two people arrested Wednesday after Omaha Police initiated a pursuit when a suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and the occupants allegedly attempted a carjacking.
OMAHA, NE

