OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO