Action-Horror Azrael First Look Offers Up a Bloodied Samara Weaving

Actor Samara Weaving 's breakout role came on 2019's Ready or Not , and she once again finds herself caught in a brutal and bloody mess with the upcoming action-horror Azrael , as confirmed by the first photo from the movie. Having also starred in projects like Ash vs. Evil Dead , Mayhem , The Babysitter , and appearing in the upcoming Scream VI , Weaving likely felt right at home being immersed in the unsettling experience. Check out the first look at Weaving in Azrael below, per Deadline , as we await details on when the film could be getting a release, which it currently seeks at the European Film Market.

The film is described as being "set in a world in which no one speaks and follows a devout female-led community that hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael (Weaving) is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness -- but she has other ideas."

The film was written by You're Next and Godzilla vs. Kong 2 writer Simon Barrett and was directed by The Haunting of Bly Manor and Channel Zero: The Dream Door 's E.L. Katz.

(Photo: Mossbank)

"From the first minute we read it, we were captivated by the world of Azrael and the potential of a film so relentless and action-packed for its genre -- distinguished by its own unique 'voice,' which has so much to say," producer Michael Rothstein shared. "E.L. Katz and Simon Barrett have delivered something truly visionary, which will undoubtedly connect with a global legion of fans. And we couldn't think of a more perfect heroine in Samara Weaving, who's at the peak of her powers right now . We're equally excited to begin working with C2's Jason and David and Dan Kagan on the film, bringing something so sophisticated, elevated, and commercial to the EFM with our friends at UTA and CAA."

Godzilla vs. Kong 2 isn't the only exciting sequel on the horizon for Barrett, as he is also working with director Adam Wingard on a follow-up to John Woo's Face/Off . While that sequel hasn't started production, various members of the original cast, including Nicolas Cage, have expressed their interest in joining the project.

