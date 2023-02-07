ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Writer Reveals Scott Lang Story Inspirations

By Aaron Perine
 4 days ago

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 's writer revealed some big story inspirations for the start to Phase 5 of the MCU. Variety spoke to Jeff Loveness about the third Ant-Man story and what narratives he looked toward to mold it. Interestingly, the writer said that "underdog dad" movies loomed large in his head. Stuff like Father of the Bride or Jumanji were rattling around in there. Now, comedy is not an unfamiliar territory for Rudd's Avenger. Both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp both feature their share of laughs. However, the parenthood angle is taking a much bigger role in Quantumania . After all, the Ant-Family has found themselves pulled into the Quantum Realm and Cassie Lang has never really seen a "real" brush with supervillain danger. So, there's going to be some real stakes for both father and daughter to overcome in this feature.

"There's a lot of spinning plates. There's a lot of MCU stuff going on," Loveness explains. "But you really just got to focus on this, this is a story from the beginning about a dad and his daughter. So I took a lot of inspiration from like '90s Robin Williams movies or '90s Steve Martin movies. The throwback dad protagonist from 'Father of the Bride' or 'Jumanji.'"

Loveness added: "And I realized those are some of the favorite heroes I had in movies growing up. Like, Robin Williams in 'Hook,' or something like that. And so, take Paul Rudd's pure likability and to couple that with like an underdog dad hero energy, that became the throughline of the movie."

How Will Ant-Man Fare Against Kang the Conqueror?

Here's what Marvel Studios wants people to know ahead of the massive movie: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Are you liking the dynamic between Ant-Man and his daughter? Let us know down in the comments!

