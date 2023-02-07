LCS 2023 Spring Split Schedule, Standings, and Preview - Week 3

Will FlyQuest go 6-0? Is the CLG collapse incoming? Is Team Liquid back? All that and more in the LCS Week Three Preview.

Week two of the LCS 2023 Spring Split was a better indication of the overall standings. Top performers from the first week such as CLG and TSM fell back down to earth while top-rated teams like Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves put up solid performances in their second week of action. Yet, atop of the standings is FlyQuest, the only team that can claim the title of undefeated going into week three.

The third week of the LCS 2023 Spring Split is near as the 10 LCS teams look to either catch-up or maintain their footing in the regular season standings. Here is where all the teams stand after two weeks of play.

League of Legends LCS Standings going into week three

LCS 2023 Spring Split set to enter key week of matchups Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

1. FlyQuest (4-0)

2. Cloud9 (3-1)

2. 100 Thieves (3-1)

2. Evil Geniuses (3-1)

5. CLG (2-2)

5. TSM (2-2)

7. Golden Guardians (0-4)

7. Immortals (1-3)

7. Dignitas (0-4)

7. Team Liquid (2-2)

A week of heavy-hitting LoL matchups

Week three features a number of marquee matchups between teams atop the standings as teams continue to collect wins in the LCS 2023 Spring Split. Here are all the featured matchups in week three.

Thursday, February 2nd

TSM vs Cloud9 - 5pm EST

FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses - 6pm EST

Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves - 7pm EST

CLG vs Golden Guardians - 8pm EST

Immortals vs Dignitas - 9pm EST

Friday, February 3rd

FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves - 5pm EST

TSM vs CLG - 6pm EST

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 - 7pm EST

Dignitas vs Team Liquid - 8pm EST

Immortals vs Golden Guardians - 9pm EST

Can Flyquest soar above the Thieves and the Evil Geniuses?

FlyQuest AD Carry Prince was Week Two's player of the week Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

When it was revealed that FlyQuest would be playing with their Academy support Winsome instead of Eyla due to visa issues, expectations were relatively low at the start. However, this team has continued to prove they are a true contender for the LCS 2023 Spring Split title as they remain the only team undefeated after two weeks of play.

Week three will be the true test for FlyQuest as they take on both Evil Geniuses and 100 Thieves in the same week. While FlyQuest proved themselves against Cloud9, two wins against the remaining top of the table will truly show if they are the standalone number one team in the LCS 2023 Spring Split. Will FlyQuest improve to 6-0? While I have my doubts, FlyQuest's newest AD carry Lee "Prince" Chae-hwan is a top reason for any doubters to believe in this team.

Can Team Liquid catch up to the top four?

Team Liquid jungler Hong "Pyosik" Chang-hyeon prior to week two's matches Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

After a disastrous first week, the Korean super team was able to bounce back in week two as they head into week three with an even 2-2 record. Last week, Team Liquid took on the bottom of the table in Immortals and Golden Guardians. While their win against Immortals was quite impressive, a lapse in team cohesion was evident against Golden Guardians who kept things even in the early game.

Regardless, after collecting their first pair of wins in 2023, the new lineup will have an opportunity to catch up with the top teams in the LCS as they take on 100 Thieves. While I am hesitant to say they can compete with the top four in the LCS, I do believe they are strong enough to take down the 0-4 Dignitas.

Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9

Evil Geniuses week three will be a test of their overall strength Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

For Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, and Cloud9, this week will be an opportunity to break apart from the pact of teams standing at a 3-1 record. For Evil Geniuses, in particular, a 2-0 week three against Cloud9 and FlyQuest would be a statement to the rest of the LCS that the former LCS 2022 Spring Split champs are not a team to be taken lightly.

Right now, it is tough to figure out who of these three teams will soar to the top and who will take a step back into the middle of the standings. All three teams have relatively difficult schedules in week three, but if I had to place a finger on one, my bet would be on 100 Thieves, who have looked incredibly dominant apart from their one loss to Cloud9 in Week one.

Did CLG give LoL fans false hope yet again?

Will CLG bounce back in week three or was week one a fluke Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

There used to be a meme about CLG - Win one game, give fans false hope. Now, it’s win two games, give fans false hope.

In week one, CLG proved their LCS 2022 Summer Split performance was no fluke as they began their 2023 campaign with a 2-0 week against Dignitas and Evil Geniuses. However, the faithful were not rewarded in week two as CLG had their ankles broken by the previously winless Immortals. They now stand at an even 2-2 record tied with TSM for fifth place as they head towards week three against Golden Guardians and TSM. This should be a week for CLG to prove they are at least a top-five team in the LCS. If they somehow go 0-2 this week and hand Golden Guardians their first win of 2023, then there will be issues.

Where to watch League of Legends LCS

Viewers can tune in for week 3 of the LCS 2023 Spring Split through the LCS Twitch and YouTube channels. The LCS 2023 Spring Split will take place every Thursday and Friday.