Jim Cramer, Michael Burry Tweet Seemingly Opposite Views on the Market 15 Minutes Apart

By Jeffrey Quiggle
 4 days ago

Forecasts for the stock market were complicated by a better than expected jobs report on Feb. 3.

Michael Burry's Twitter display name is Cassandra B.C.

He is clearly characterizing himself as a modern day Cassandra of Greek mythology, the priestess and daughter of the Trojan King Priam who is fated to always tell the truth and never be believed.

The Scion Asset Management hedge fund manager correctly predicted and profited from shorting the housing market before the financial crisis of 2008.

In a recent one-word tweet, he wrote simply, "Sell," on Jan. 31.

Burry followed that up Feb. 7 by tweeting a chart comparing the Effective Federal Funds Rate with the S&P 500 Index in 2001 and 2002 with the note, "This time is different."

"When the Fed finally does start cutting rates it's usually not for a good reason," wrote @AdamKiesel in an attempt to explain the significance of the chart. "It's because the economy is going down the crapper. Too many new investors think Fed pivot = Market higher. When the Fed shows up with water it's usually because there's a fire."

Just 14 minutes earlier, CNBC television personality Jim Cramer posted a short tweet with his take on the direction of the stock market.

"I reiterate it is a bull market ," Cramer wrote as @jimcramer.

Broadly held predictions of a 2023 recession were complicated by a better than expected jobs report on Feb. 3. Wall Street had forecast a 185,000 jobs gain for January.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 517,000 in January, and the unemployment rate changed little at 3.4 percent," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported .  "Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care. Employment also increased in government, partially reflecting the return of workers from a strike.

The BLS also revised its December jobs addition estimate to 260,000 from its original estimate of a 223,000 net gain.

