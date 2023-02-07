ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response

By Allison Harris
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZmVR_0kfbETuI00

( NewsNation ) — During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden touted his four-part agenda focused on ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.

The president made his address before a joint session of Congress — split for the first time since he took office. You can watch the full address in this article. The GOP response was delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

NewsNation also aired special coverage and analysis led by Leland Vittert and featuring pundits including George Will and political editor Chris Stirewalt, among others. You can watch the special report here or use our ChannelFinder app to find NewsNation on your TV.

SOTU Report Card: Biden’s 2022 address, one year later

Tuesday night, Biden spoke on his “Unity Agenda” — announced in his first State of the Union address — which focused on areas “where members of both parties can come together,” according to the White House.

“Over the last year, the President was proud to work with Democrats and Republicans to enact major legislation that delivers on all aspects of this four-part agenda,” the White House said Tuesday. “In his State of the Union today, the President will announce a new set of policies to continue to make progress advancing his Unity Agenda and deliver results for families across the country.”

This was the first time Biden addressed a politically divided Congress, at a time when a new poll revealed a majority of U.S. adults say the country is not headed in the right direction.

The poll, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about three-quarters of those asked say the U.S. is on the wrong track. Even many Democrats, according to the poll, don’t want Biden to seek another term.

Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

Guests invited to the State of the Union include the parents of Tyre Nichols , who was severely beaten by police and later died; the mother of a child suffering from lead poisoning; Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman in the Monterey Park, California, shooting ; and Bono, lead singer for the Irish rock band U2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMEN - Wild Orchid Media and Education Network, Inc.

Disgraced Former NY Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo Carves Up Biden on Border Crisis

In a scathing report against POTUS, Cuomo says “The Southern states were right.”. Cuomo has recently been very critically outspoken against President Biden’s chaotic open border policy and lighting up this administration’s level of preparedness to address the situation at the border as unprepared, even going as far as to claim that the “southern states were right.”
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Joe Biden blasting Fox News

American president Joe Biden will likely break tradition on Sunday night when he doesn’t sit for a traditional presidential interview during the Super Bowl LVII broadcast. According to one report this week, Fox News blamed Biden for the Super Bowl snafu. “A source at Fox News told me Thursday evening that the right-wing channel has Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Joe Biden blasting Fox News appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Fight Day’ rumors addressed by Union County schools

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Parents received a concerning call Thursday evening from Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School. The phone call addressed a rumor that’s been floating around on social media. The rumor allegedly states that Friday would be “Fight Day” at the middle school. Principal Mosby says that law enforcement is […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana suing Biden administration to protect Hoosiers’ gun rights

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana has filed a new lawsuit in hopes of protecting Hoosiers’ Second Amendment rights. Attorney General Todd Rokita says the state is suing the Biden administration in order to challenge a recent rule by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he believes infringes on Hoosiers’ gun rights. According to the […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Brother’s Bar-B-Que re-opening under new ownership

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A popular Central City restaurant has made plans to open once again, but this time under new ownership. The Central City social media page announced that Brother’s Bar-B-Que was purchased by a family who is working on re-opening the restaurant under a new brand. “We are happy to announce that […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy