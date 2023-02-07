ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg criticizes Donald Trump book, says case against former president wasn't ready

By Aaron Katersky, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fOUxN_0kfbER8q00

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded for the first time since the release of a book Tuesday by former special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz, which accuses Bragg of making a mistake by failing to bring a criminal case against former President Donald Trump at the onset of his tenure.

"I bring hard cases when they are ready," Bragg said Tuesday in response to a question from ABC News. "Mark Pomerantz's case was not ready."

Bragg called Pomerantz's criticisms of the prosecutors in the district attorney's office "appalling," saying they're committed to keeping the public safety "from the suites to the streets."

The book, "People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account," was released Tuesday.

Bragg said he has not read the book, but he has seen televised interviews with Pomerantz in which he criticizes Bragg for declining to bring a criminal case over Trump's statements of financial condition.

A parallel civil case by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleged those statements were fraudulently completed to inflate Trump's net worth so he could obtain better loan terms.

Bragg said he remained concerned the book could undermine his ongoing investigation.

Bragg's office sent a letter in mid-January to both Simon & Schuster, the book's publisher, and Pomerantz expressing concern that the book could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

"Based on the pre-publication descriptions of his book and the benefit of current knowledge of the matter, but without access to the manuscript, this Office believes there is a meaningful risk that the publication will materially prejudice ongoing criminal investigations and related adjudicative proceedings," read the letter, a copy of which was obtained by ABC News.

A grand jury has started hearing evidence about Trump's role in hush payments to Stormy Daniels, sources have told ABC News.

Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, is expected to appear before that grand jury this week, sources told ABC News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Matt Gaetz apologises for ‘unintended consequences’ after inviting accused murderer to lead Pledge of Allegiance

Republican US Rep Matt Gaetz apologised for the “unintended consequences” after inviting a man accused of murder to lead the Pledge of Allegiance during a committee hearing this month.The Florida congressman had invited Corey Beekman, a US Army National Guard combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, to recite the pledge during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on 1 February, bringing up old wounds for the family of the man Mr Beekman was accused of killing.After a standoff with Michigan police in 2019, Mr Beekman was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of...
FLORIDA STATE
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Jeffrey Epstein's documents, filled with names and connections, set to hit the public

After the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a final set of court documents related to his associates is about to be released in weeks. The release of these records could shed light on hundreds more perpetrators and likely include details from those wronged by him as well as names previously implicated during 2019's revelations such as politicians, high-profile financiers and prolific academics.
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Trump team turns over item marked classified to DOJ, sources say

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump's legal team turned over a folder with classification markings found last month at his Mar-a-Lago resort to federal agents, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. It is unclear what type of classification markings the folder had or what material had previously been inside. Additionally, sources tell ABC News that a laptop belonging to a current aide of the former president was also provided to federal agents. Sources said the discovery occurred in mid-January as Trump’s team was searching through additional boxes amid the Department of Justice's ongoing efforts to have Trump's attorneys verify that Trump no longer still has classified documents in his possession.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

New Evidence In Hunter Biden Investigation, Secret Service Accused Of Covering Up Police Probe

The Hunter Biden investigation continues to shine new light on the President's son's shady history.Recent discoveries now point to the Secret Service, who were accused of covering up their alleged involvement in a police investigation where one of Biden's lovers disposed of a gun he owned in a trash can in close proximity to a school.Non-profit investigative watchdog, Judicial Watch, received almost 500 pages of Secret Service records which contradict the agency's claims that they had no involvement with the event in question.In October 2018, Biden's partner, who was also his brother's widow, Hallie Biden, was suspect to a police...
DELAWARE STATE
KRMG

Criminal case against former top FBI official Charles McGonigal will include classified information: Prosecutor

The criminal case against former FBI agent Charles McGonigal will include classified information along with electronic communications, financial records and surveillance photos, a prosecutor said Thursday during a court hearing. McGonigal, who has pleaded not guilty to charges over his ties to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, appeared next to his attorney and a co-defendant and said nothing. Prosecutors disclosed the types of evidence they expected to use and the judge instructed the two sides to work on a protective order to make sure nothing classified is disclosed. The defense was granted an additional 90 days to review all of the evidence disclosed so far. An attorney for McGonigal's co-defendant, former Russian diplomat Sergey Shestakov, demanded the government search the files of intelligence agencies for evidence that might be useful to the defense.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls diversity efforts 'illegal,' tells state agencies to stop

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office has notified state agencies that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in hiring is illegal, according to a memo obtained by ABC News. The memo, sent on Sunday by Abbott's chief of staff, Gardner Pate, said diversity, equity and inclusion programs in hiring violate the law because they "expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others." The funding of such programs is also illegal, the memo said. It did not specify which groups were harmed. Renae Eze, a spokesperson for Gov. Abbott's office, said in a statement: "The letter from the Governor's chief of staff is a reminder that state agencies and public universities must follow federal and state law in their hiring practices. Both federal and state law make equity quotas illegal."
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy