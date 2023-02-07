Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said.

Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over.

Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila.

They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.

They say Garmy also had a pistol and large amount of cash that they believe was drug proceeds.

He was arrested and is facing eight different charges.

The complaints indicate he has prior drug convictions as well.