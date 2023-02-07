ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

By Steve Berg
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0zwa_0kfbEQG700

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said.

Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over.

Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila.

They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.

They say Garmy also had a pistol and large amount of cash that they believe was drug proceeds.

He was arrested and is facing eight different charges.

The complaints indicate he has prior drug convictions as well.

Comments / 10

Yo I'm Redeemed
4d ago

"Food for thought." You have all that currency, and you can't find a functioning vehicle?

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect

A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Back On Police Radar in 1976 Missing Persons Case

BTK (real name: Dennis Rader) tells TMZ…he was interviewed January 20 by Osage County Sheriff, Eddie Virden and three other investigators at El Dorado Correctional Facility in Kansas. That's where BTK is serving 10 life terms for killing 10 people from 1974 to 1991. He was captured in 2005 after sending police taunting letters using the moniker, "Bind, Torture, Kill."
PAWHUSKA, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater woman jailed on meth trafficking and gun charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman with an extensive criminal history has been jailed on $50,000 bail pending a Feb. 15 court appearance on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, giving a false name to a police officer, possessing a loaded 9 mm gun, and having marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested

SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy