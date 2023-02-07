ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Sapulpa mom arrested on multiple charges after meth was found in baby’s diaper bag

By Skyler Cooper
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTGSD_0kfbEPNO00

Deputies arrested a Sapulpa mother Monday on multiple drug charges after finding drugs in her 7-month-old baby’s diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they served a search warrant at Autumn Young’s home and found her holding a glass pipe, the same kind commonly used to smoke meth, deputies said.

During a search, deputies said they found more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic bags and cash inside a diaper bag. We’re told baby formula and diapers were also found in the bag.

Plus, deputies said Young admitted to having pills laced with fentanyl stashed in her bra.

This all occurred with the child in the room, according to deputies.

Deputies said Young was arrested for trafficking Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Controlled Drug in the Presence of a Child Under 12 years of age, Child Endangerment, Use of a Communication Device to Facilitate a Drug Transaction and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DHS was called for the child.

