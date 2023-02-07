ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enanta Pharmaceuticals: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ENTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.39.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.52 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $23.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ENTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ENTA

