Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
WATE
Your one-stop-shop for all football watching food
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) —Let your food be just as memorable as the game. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to take the field, make sure your table is ready too. When it comes to this weekend’s highly anticipated game Food City can help keep the plates...
WATE
Show your love for shelter pets
Spend Valentine's Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends. Spend Valentine's Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. News at...
Comments / 0