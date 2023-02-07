Jack Henry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONETT, Mo. (AP) — MONETT, Mo. (AP) — Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $80.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Monett, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.10.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The payment processsing company posted revenue of $505.3 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.7 million.

Jack Henry expects full-year earnings to be $4.79 to $4.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion.

