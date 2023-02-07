Read full article on original website
Hillsborough County To Hold Shred Fest 2023 On March 4
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Get ready for drive-thru spring cleaning to help prevent identity theft. Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services will host Shred Fest 2023 on Saturday, March 4, from 9 -11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa, FL
‘Armed and dangerous’ woman on the run after stabbing behind Lowe’s in Spring Hill
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for an "armed and dangerous" woman accused of stabbing someone on Saturday.
Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel. Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in
Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Saves Three Bulldogs From Neglect, Heat Stroke
TAMPA, Fla. – Three bulldogs neglected by their owner were seized on February 2nd by Hillsborough County’s Division of Animal Control. An “Emergency Petition for Custody and Enjoinment” was filed on February 6 against the dogs’ owner, Marquis Burton of Tampa. Burton was in between
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project
The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
Woman struck by train while crossing tracks in Plant City
A woman attempting to cross the railroad tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday, authorities said.
WATCH: Burglars break into over 40 storage units at Tampa business
The Tampa Police Department said it is looking for three people who were caught on camera while burglarizing Life Storage Tuesday night.
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
More Florida agencies using unmarked sports cars to catch unsuspecting speeders
As instances of aggressive driving increase, local agencies say they need stealthier ways to catch extreme violators. Many are turning to unmarked muscle cars. One afternoon in late September as Officer David Garrett drove south on Interstate 275 toward downtown St. Petersburg, a driver in a black convertible BMW cut across two lanes of the highway.
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
2 men on the run after armed gas station robbery in Hernando County
Hernando County deputies are searching for two men who robbed a gas station on Friday.
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company raising proceeds for displaced employees
Lakeland's Texas Cattle Company is raising proceeds for its employees, displaced by a recent fire, by selling packages of steaks to cook at home.
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overhead
A Florida witness at Riverview reported watching a group of white lights that would appear and disappear in the same spot at 2 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Hillsborough deputies searching for man accused of trying to rob Brandon bank
BRANDON, Fla. - An attempted bank robbery suspect is on the run after deputies say he tried to rob a Brandon bank on Friday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the Truist Bank at 3511 Bell Shoals Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the man...
