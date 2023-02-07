ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project

The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WESH

5 passengers injured on Florida-bound flight, airport officials say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at the top headlines. On a flight headed to Tampa, five passengers were injured Thursday. WFLA reports the passengers hurt were on a flight leaving from Newark, New Jersey — United Airlines Flight 600. Tampa International Airport said turbulence led...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy