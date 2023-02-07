The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO