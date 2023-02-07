Read full article on original website
Related
Free environmental law enforcement training available March 9 in OKC
“Illegal roadside dumps are not only unsightly, but they’re also dangerous.”
Oklahoma Daily
Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote
The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma State Senator Weaver’s bill increasing fines/prison time for stealing firearms clears first hurdle
Oklahoma City -– The Senate Public Safety Committee last week approved a measure aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma. State Senatpr Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, is the author of Senate Bill 859, which was approved by the panel on Thursday, February 8. Weaver is a former...
KOCO
Oklahoma pastor helps lead group on 'Realizing The Dream' exhibit
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma pastor helped lead a group on the “Realizing The Dream” exhibit. Local students got to tour Black history, coming together to take a walk back in time. Community activists said they believe the children came away from the tour with new perspectives.
CDC puts 4 Kansas counties at high COVID community level this week. See latest map
Sedgwick County remains at state health department’s “substantial” incident rate level.
hppr.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
kswo.com
Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
wufe967.com
BTK killer not involved in Oklahoma cold case daughter says, despite reports he was questioned in prison
Law enforcement from Oklahoma reportedly visited the BTK serial killer in prison to ask him if he was involved in a 1976 cold case, but his daughter told Fox News Digital that she doesn’t believe he was. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Dennis Rader, known as the...
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
pryorinfopub.com
How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
KOCO
Investigators confirm complex fire in Oklahoma City was arson
OKLAHOMA CITY — Investigators confirmed a complex fire in Oklahoma City was a result of arson. On Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a complex fire near Northeast 36th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Investigators confirmed to KOCO 5 that it was arson. Officials said two people are in...
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
KOCO
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,278,295. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 371. The Oklahoma State Department...
Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent
The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
KTEN.com
Bill would increase pay for Oklahoma poll workers
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 290 this week. It would increase pay for Election Day poll workers. Under the proposal, clerks and judges who volunteer at polling locations would see their compensation increase from $100 to $200. "It's a long day...
OK AG says Governor’s veterans panel appointments not allowed by law
The Oklahoma Attorney General has jumped into the fight between state veterans groups and Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Comments / 7