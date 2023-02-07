ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Daily

Potential revenue boom hailed by marijuana vote

The legalization of marijuana was nothing but a pipe dream in 2016 when Ward 7 Norman City Councilmember Stephen Holman faced seven drug charges, including a felony. But in October, Gov. Kevin Stitt set a special election for March 7, 2023, for Oklahomans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana for people 21 and older, which Norman business owners and a cannabis business expert say would increase state revenue and local businesses.
NORMAN, OK
kswo.com

Okla. AG calls Stitt’s appointments to Oklahoma Veterans Commission unlawful

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the recent removal of three Oklahoma Veterans Commission members and subsequent appointments by Governor Kevin Stitt did not follow the “lawfully ascribed process.”. According to Drummond’s office, state law requires the commission consist of nine members, including a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
pryorinfopub.com

How gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Oklahoma since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Investigators confirm complex fire in Oklahoma City was arson

OKLAHOMA CITY — Investigators confirmed a complex fire in Oklahoma City was a result of arson. On Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a complex fire near Northeast 36th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. Investigators confirmed to KOCO 5 that it was arson. Officials said two people are in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases, 63 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,278,295. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 371. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahomans Are Very Concerned With China’s Intent

The BIG NEWS over the past couple of weeks has been the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down by the U.S. Military. With China back in the news the topic of Chinese investors buying up land in Oklahoma is back. THERE ARE 2 POSSIBLE REASONS WHY CHINA IS BUYING...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Bill would increase pay for Oklahoma poll workers

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously passed Senate Bill 290 this week. It would increase pay for Election Day poll workers. Under the proposal, clerks and judges who volunteer at polling locations would see their compensation increase from $100 to $200. "It's a long day...
OKLAHOMA STATE

