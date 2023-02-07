What Is an SBA Loan?

Entrepreneurs without a ton of cash or access to affordable financing may want to consider an SBA loan. Backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration, these loans provide financing to start, expand or rebuild a small business.

“The whole idea of SBA loans is to help businesses who otherwise couldn’t get funding, get funding,” says Carolyn Katz, a mentor with Score, an SBA-sponsored nonprofit which provides free mentoring to small-business owners.

The SBA was created in the aftermath of the Great Depression and World War II to prop up small businesses by providing counseling and loans. The agency has since added specialized programs to support businesses owned by women and members of minority groups and offered financial relief during times of national crisis.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SBA rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program, which offered low-interest, potentially forgivable loans to millions of small-business owners. That initiative has since expired, but regular SBA loans are still available.

Here’s what there is to know about SBA loans in 2023, including how much they cost, who qualifies and how to apply.

How SBA loans work

SBA loans are issued by private lenders, which are typically, but not always, banks. The key difference between an SBA loan and other business financing is the government guarantee. The government backs the loan, meaning that it agrees to pay the lender a portion of the balance if the borrower defaults.

Because of this, the SBA limits how much interest lenders can charge on SBA loans and requires extended repayment periods, bringing down long-term costs. What’s more, lenders often use less stringent credit requirements when underwriting SBA loans than they would for a traditional small business loan even though the agency doesn’t set specific credit score targets.

A potential downside, however, is that many SBA loan applications require two approvals—one from the lender and one from the SBA—which can slow down funding. The exception is if you’re borrowing from a preferred lender, or PLP. These lenders have the authority to approve and commit to loans without sending them to the SBA’s general processing center.

Once an SBA loan closes, the lender is responsible for releasing the money to the borrower on an agreed-upon schedule. For ongoing expenses, such as construction or shipping materials from abroad, you’ll likely receive deposits in phases, not as an upfront lump sum.

Types of SBA loans

The most common type of SBA loan is a 7(a) loan. Small-business owners can seek 7(a) loans to provide up to $5 million in funding for:

Working capital, like paying employeesPurchasing equipment, furniture and suppliesPurchasing, constructing or remodeling real estateRefinancing existing debtAssisting in business acquisition or expansion efforts

There are also SBA Express loans, a type of 7(a) loan that the SBA estimates it can review in 36 hours (compared with the five to 10-day review window for standard 7(a) loans). Express loans can be up to $500,000, but the SBA only guarantees 50%.

Another option is a 504 loan, which is more specific than a 7(a) loan, Katz says, and is used mainly for major equipment purchases and buying or improving real estate. The maximum loan amount is also $5 million, but certain energy projects may qualify for more.

Microloans of up to $50,000 are also available through SBA’s nonprofit partners. They can be used for many of the same purposes as the larger loans, except for paying existing debt or buying real estate. Katz says they are “slightly less onerous to get,” in part because they require less paperwork. They may be a good option for independent contractors and other business owners who work alone and have low revenue or no collateral to offer.

The only loans that the SBA issues itself are disaster loans. These provide business owners with funds for repairing physical structures and covering operating expenses if they’ve been impacted by a federally-declared disaster, such as a hurricane.

How to qualify for an SBA loan

SBA loans are available to for-profit businesses that operate in the U.S. or its territories. An exception is businesses that deal in speculative activities or lending, such as a bank, casino, real-estate investment firm or multilevel marketing company.

Of course, you also need to meet the SBA’s definition of a small business. “We’re working, effectively, with the government’s money, and so the government sets very clear guidelines on how those loans can be disbursed and who’s eligible to receive them,” says Nicole Lorch, president and COO of First Internet Bank, an online bank and SBA lender.

Depending on your industry, company size will be measured by annual receipts or number of employees. A winery, for example, can have up to 1,000 employees before it is no longer considered a small business. A florist must have annual receipts—that’s gross income plus the cost of goods sold—of $9 million or less.

Lenders also look at whether the business owner has exhausted other avenues for funding. The SBA wants to see that borrowers have no other affordable financing options available, including personal assets. “In general, SBA is considered to be kind of the lender of last resort,” Lorch says.

Startups are often well-positioned for SBA loans, Katz says, since many traditional banks won’t take a chance on lending to a brand-new business. Make sure you have a business plan and are prepared to prove that you’ve invested some of your own time and money, she adds.

Individual lenders decide on factors like credit score minimums, business cash flow requirements and whether collateral is needed.

SBA loan rates and repayment terms

Interest rates on SBA loans are negotiated between the lender and the borrower, within the SBA’s minimums and maximums.

The lowest rate lenders can charge is the prime rate, which is what banks charge their most creditworthy customers (the prime rate is influenced by the federal-funds rate, or the overnight lending rate between banks).

The highest interest rate lenders can charge depends on the type of loan and amount, whether the rate is fixed or floating and the repayment term. For a standard 7(a) loan of $51,000 or more, the interest rate can’t be higher than the prime rate plus 3%. (Keep in mind, the majority of 7(a) loans have floating rates, meaning the rate can change multiple times a year along with the prime rate.)

It is possible to find conventional small business loans with slightly lower rates, particularly for borrowers with great credit and a strong business. “The big difference is SBA loans tend to have much more favorable terms,” says Chris Hurn, the founder and CEO of Fountainhead, an SBA lender.

For example, a bank may require a 20% to 30% down payment for a conventional small business loan for commercial real estate, whereas SBA lenders often require just 10% down, Hurn explains.

“You’re talking half to one-third of the capital injection that an ordinary bank would require, and that makes a big difference to a lot of small-business owners,” he says.

Repayment terms for an SBA loan are also more generous. If you obtain a loan for equipment, working capital or inventory, you get 10 years to repay it in monthly installments, compared with the typical two- to five-year repayment period for a non-SBA loan.

SBA loans used for real estate typically have a 25-year repayment period. Many conventional loans have smaller, interest-only payments in the beginning and a larger so-called balloon payment when the loan term ends in 10 or 15 years, Hurn says. With SBA loans, all payments are fully amortized, meaning that each payment is made up of principal and interest.

“The longer loan is actually better for the borrower because the smaller the percentage you have to repay every year,” Katz says.

How to apply for an SBA loan

Here are the steps to apply for an SBA loan.

1. Find a lender

You can save time searching for a lender by using the SBA’s Lender Match tool. It asks a few questions about your business to match you with lenders based on your industry type, location, age of business and financial need. The database contains about 800 lenders across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

There are two types of SBA lenders you’ll encounter: banks and nonbanks. You might choose to apply for an SBA loan through a well-known bank, like Wells Fargo or Bank of America, or your community credit union if you have an existing relationship.

The other option is to apply through a nonbank SBA lender. There are only 14 nonbanks that focus primarily on issuing SBA loans, thanks to a special license from the Small Business Administration.

2. Gather and submit documents

Whether your business is new or established, lenders will ask for a mountain of paperwork to prove that it is legitimate and viable. They’ll also dig into your personal finances for assurance that you, and any co-owners, are reliable and financially stable.

“Sometimes business owners are surprised at the length of time or the number of document requests that they receive through the process,” Lorch says. It can be even more tedious than applying for a mortgage, she adds.

Fountainhead, for example, asks applicants to provide a “preliminary package of information” consisting of seven items. Most are required by the SBA, including the following:

A document explaining the purpose of the loan and roughly how much money you needThree years of personal tax returns for anyone who owns 20% or more of the businessA personal financial statement listing assets and liabilities of anyone who owns 20% or more of the businessA credit authorization form for each owner so the lender can review credit reportsThree years of business tax returns, if availableRecent profit and loss statements and balance sheets for the business (ideally within the past 120 days)A business debt schedule to review any debts the business already has and how much it pays monthly

You may also be asked to provide a copy of your business license, a résumé and a record of loans you’ve applied for. A lender may be able to approve the loan after reviewing only those documents. If not, it will request additional financial information.

3. Receive an approval letter from the lender

The approval letter outlines what the lender is willing to offer based on what you’ve provided so far. A full loan commitment is contingent on further due diligence performed by the lender’s underwriters.

An approval letter usually includes the loan amount, the down payment, the repayment term, what collateral is required and a rough estimate of the interest rate and monthly payment (the rate isn’t settled until closing if it is a floating rate).

You may also have to put down a good faith deposit at this stage to cover the cost of third-party reports, like a real estate appraisal or environmental assessment.

4. Standby

Over the next several weeks, the lender will dig deeper into your business finances and may have questions or even request to visit your business storefront or warehouse. It will also order third-party reports, such as business evaluations; cost estimates from vendors for equipment you want to purchase with the loan funds; and confirm your personal and business tax returns by ordering official transcripts from the IRS.

“Those tend to be the things that take the most time and they are outside of our control,” Hurn says.

Once the loan has been fully reviewed, the lender sends the paperwork off for a final decision (if the lender has PLP status, it can skip this step and bind the contract itself). “And then it is kind of in this black box, which is the SBA,” Katz says.

It isn’t unheard of, she says, for a 7(a) or 504 loan process—from approval to closing—to take up to three months, especially if borrowers are unorganized or have very specific funding needs that require extra documentation.

5. Close and receive funds

Lenders need to follow specific SBA instructions for closing the loan. Oftentimes there will be a phone call or meeting with the lender, borrower(s) and attorneys where final forms are signed, the down payment is transferred, and the lender goes over how and when you’ll receive the loan funds.