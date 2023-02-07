Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Beyoncé adds second show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Renaissance World Tour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beyoncé added a second show at Allegiant Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour. On Saturday, Allegiant Stadium announced due to high demand, Beyoncé will be in Las Vegas on Aug. 26, and the newly added date Aug. 27. According to the Twitter announcement,...
news3lv.com
John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
news3lv.com
New rooftop pop-up restaurant over at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new pop-up restaurant is calling Larry Flynts Hustler Club home. The Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant is now open at the club starting Friday, February 10. “We are elated to call Terrace Mediterranean our temporary home while our original location undergoes necessary renovations and remodeling,” said...
news3lv.com
Celebrate Valentine's Day at Spiedini Fiamma
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is on Tuesday, and if you still have decided where to eat, Spiedini Fiamma has you covered. Chef Paula Smagacz joined us to share a taste of their menu.
news3lv.com
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
news3lv.com
Love is in the air with Pinkbox's Valentine's Day-themed donuts
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to show love than with a sweet treat. Pinkbox Doughnuts is featuring "The Heart Beat," a doughnut that won its design competition in partnership with American Medical Response (AMR) and MedicWest last year. Other...
news3lv.com
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Fraunces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. The Animal Foundation joins us now with Fraunces.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas named best proposal destination in the country, according to new study
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is approaching, and the marriage capital of the world is the best spot to pop the question. The Loupe analyzed data from Trip Advisor, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Yellow Pages to find the best city in the U.S. to propose. Las...
news3lv.com
Cherished Legacy Academy opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new academy is opening to improve the childcare desert in Las Vegas. Cherished Legacy Academy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The childcare facility is expected to accommodate 500 children with preschool and after-school enrichment programs. MORE ON NEWS 3...
news3lv.com
Circa Resort seeking lifeguards, table game positions at upcoming hiring fair
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circa Las Vegas is seeking to fill multiple positions at its upcoming, on-the-spot hiring event. The resort and casino will be hosting its two-day hiring fair on February 13 and 17 at the D Las Vegas. Stadium Swim will be interviewing for lifeguard positions at...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
news3lv.com
The BIG Search hopes to bring home more missing Nevada children
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Their faces smile up from a stack of fliers, they are dozens of children missing in the state of Nevada. This weekend volunteers from all over the country are in Las Vegas to help bring them home. It’s called the BIG Search. “We do...
news3lv.com
Henderson's Black Mountain Marine Corps hosts annual Poker Run
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Henderson's Black Mountain Marine Corps League is getting ready for its annual Poker Run. Retired U.S. Marine George Rivers joined us to share all of the details. Visit MarinesMemorial5K.com to register.
news3lv.com
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
news3lv.com
Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
news3lv.com
Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
news3lv.com
TikTok trend leading to Kia, Hyundai vehicle theft across valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen around the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent this warning to the Estancia Apartment complex on the west side alerting residents to be cautious. Regina Davis recently relocated to the complex after moving from...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
Comments / 0