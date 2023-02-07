ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New rooftop pop-up restaurant over at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new pop-up restaurant is calling Larry Flynts Hustler Club home. The Marrakech Mediterranean Restaurant is now open at the club starting Friday, February 10. “We are elated to call Terrace Mediterranean our temporary home while our original location undergoes necessary renovations and remodeling,” said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

MSG Sphere in Las Vegas expected to open in September, executives say

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The MSG Sphere in Las Vegas is expected to open this September, executives revealed on Thursday. It's the firmest timeframe yet for the debut of the new state-of-the-art venue, located adjacent to The Venetian at the corner of Sands Avenue and Koval Lane. Madison Square...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Love is in the air with Pinkbox's Valentine's Day-themed donuts

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and what better way to show love than with a sweet treat. Pinkbox Doughnuts is featuring "The Heart Beat," a doughnut that won its design competition in partnership with American Medical Response (AMR) and MedicWest last year. Other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cherished Legacy Academy opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new academy is opening to improve the childcare desert in Las Vegas. Cherished Legacy Academy celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The childcare facility is expected to accommodate 500 children with preschool and after-school enrichment programs. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Employee parking at Las Vegas airport raising safety concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Airport and airline employees are raising safety concerns over the new employee parking situation at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The airport announced last month that the employee lot across from Terminal 1 would be transformed into 1,500 additional customer spaces. Employees were moved to the Terminal 1 Economy Lot as a result. This move came after airport parking hit capacity several times in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fire tears through apartment units in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A fire gutted a couple of apartment units in the east Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department could be seen spraying a building on Karen Avenue near Maryland Parkway. The fire appeared to have damaged at least two units...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TikTok trend leading to Kia, Hyundai vehicle theft across valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen around the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent this warning to the Estancia Apartment complex on the west side alerting residents to be cautious. Regina Davis recently relocated to the complex after moving from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police offers active assailant training to the public

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Metro Police are helping the community protect themselves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police hosted its Active Assailant community class in the Spring Valley Area Command on Wednesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Nevada State Police targets impaired drivers with Joining Forces campaign. Officers conducted training exercises...
LAS VEGAS, NV

