Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
Pa. State Police investigating after two dogs shot in Lancaster yard
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting of two dogs who were in their yard. As a result of the shooting one of the dogs died and one of the dogs was injured. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Feb. 1 at around...
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
Lancaster County man wanted for allegedly stealing, pawning TVs
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is wanted for allegedly stealing four televisions and pawning them. Ephrata Police say on two occasions, William Kump allegedly walked out of the Ephrata Walmart with flat-screen televisions. During both occasions, police say Kump allegedly took two televisions and walked past the registers without paying.
Pennsylvania State Police ramp up DUI patrols for Super Bowl weekend
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police will increase DUI patrols this weekend for the Super Bowl. PennDOT released statistics from last year’s Super Bowl weekend. The following crashes happened statewide from 6 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday to 6 a.m. the following Monday. 348 crashes. Of those crashes, 46...
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
Men charged in York City shooting, victim hospitalized
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were arrested today in connection to a shooting on the 600 block of East Market Street, York City Police say. According to a police report, officers responded to the area after getting reports of a shooting and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.
WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers. Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. On Friday, East...
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious”
YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
