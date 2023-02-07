ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold

The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Tennessee Is Devastatingly Cold. While Tennessee experiences mild winter temperatures and little annual snowfall, the state’s coldest temperature on record might be surprising. The key to understanding weather and climate in Tennessee is the ability to differentiate between the state’s three regions. Chilly temperatures in the state grow colder from west to east due to factors like elevation. While most of us like to stay inside during winter, many Tennessee animals find ways to cope with the drop in temperature. Discover Tennessee’s coldest temperature on record and learn which animals thrive in the cold.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday

The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday. The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. 10 a.m. Newscast, February 11, 2023. 10...
TENNESSEE STATE
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Lori welcomes new grandbaby

WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box

There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Burchett Questions Balloon Incident

While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas. Burchett Questions Balloon Incident. While public details on the object remain limited at this time,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Food City check presentation to JDRF

Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate

The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Lt. Governor Randy McNally in hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate Randy McNally is in the hospital Friday after he says he experienced symptoms of an irregular heartbeat. McNally, 79, posted to his social media overnight Friday stating he had checked into Vanderbilt Medical Center Thursday. “Tests indicate...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy