Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
27 First News
Tammie Lynn Mostyn, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Mostyn, 59, of New Castle, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mrs. Mostyn was born September 22, 1963, in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of Gloria Jean (Dysard) Tucker and the late Thomas Andrew Tucker and was a 1981 graduate of Laurel High School.
27 First News
Richard T. “Dick” Mamajek, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Richard T. “Dick” Mamajek, 90, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday evening, February 9, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Mr. Mamajek was born on November 22, 1932, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John V. and Rosella (Meczynski) Mamajek. He...
27 First News
Raymond Glenn, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Glenn, 65, of New Castle, passed away Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mr. Glenn was born July 31, 1957, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, a son of the late John and Lucy Mae (Parker) Glenn, and graduated from Carolina Friends School, Durham, North Carolina.
27 First News
Susan T. “Sue” (Thomas) Weisgarber, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Susan T. “Sue” Weisgarber, 83, of Sharon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. Sue was born January 31, 1940, to Mary (Hogan) and William D. Thomas in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She was a member of...
27 First News
Mark Richard Bauder, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Richard Bauder, 88 of New Castle, previously of Ellwood City, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in Butler Memorial Hospital. Mr. Bauder was born November 4, 1934, in Ellwood City, a son of the late Walter and Mary (Teece) Bauder and was a...
27 First News
Mary Joyce Little Russell, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Joyce Russell, our beloved Mother, passed at age 91 on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. She was born at home on the family farm on Big Bend Hill, New Hamburg, Pennsylvania and was the youngest of ten children of Edna Slater Little and George Little.
27 First News
Samuel Scharville, Jr., Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Scharville, Jr., 97, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in his home. Mr. Scharville was born on May 1, 1925, in Sharon, a son of the late Samuel and Anna (Esposito) Scharville. He was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High...
27 First News
Mary J. Purdy, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary J. Purdy, 83, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home. Mary was born August 21, 1939, in Syracuse, New York, a daughter of the late Angelo and Rose D’Agostino Oliver and came to the Youngstown area in 1952.
27 First News
Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard S. “Ben” Soriano, 99, of Poland, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023. Ben was born in Niles, Ohio, on October 14, 1923. He graduated from Niles McKinley High School and then worked part-time for Benada Aluminum. He spent most of...
27 First News
Betty J. Thompson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Thompson, 87, of Poland, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at her home. She was born March 12, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of Jess and Rose (Raupach) Strawderman and was a lifelong area-resident. She was a graduate of South High School and had...
27 First News
Mary Eiseman, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Eiseman, 87, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer. Mrs. Eiseman was born on February 9, 1935, in West Middlesex. She attended West Middlesex High School. A dedicated homemaker, she enjoyed cooking and baking. Mary was a...
27 First News
George M. Kovach, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Kovach, 84, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Independence Village of Avon Lake. He was born on September 27, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a son of John and Sophie (Lastik) Kovach. George was the class valedictorian at Mineral Ridge High School. After...
27 First News
Harry A. “Bud” Steele, Sr., Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry A. “Bud” Steele, Sr., 66, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, February 10, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Bud was born on January 11, 1957, in Sharon, a son of the late Harry and Elinor (Frohman) Steele. He was a...
27 First News
James Earl Ramsey, Sr., Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Ramsey, Sr., 95, formerly of Duncan Drive, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born November 11, 1927, in Youngstown, a son of the late Lorraine Ramsey and grandson of the...
27 First News
Mary L. Oleksa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Oleksa, 98, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023, at the Inn at Poland Way after a long and fulfilling life. Mary was born September 4, 1924, in Weathersfield, a daughter of the late Pal and Lyubo Markovich Pavesich. Mary grew up...
27 First News
Michael R. Moore, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael R. Moore, Jr., 68, of Lowellville, passed away Saturday evening, February 4, 2023. He was born November 5, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of Michael R., Sr. and Carol (O’Donnell) Moore and was a lifelong area-resident. Michael was a 1972 graduate of Lowellville...
27 First News
June B. Roller, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June B. Roller, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch Assisted Living. She was born June 10, 1927 in New Middletown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert L. Baun and the...
27 First News
Ralph E. DeRhodes, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. DeRhodes, 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, at the Hospice House in Poland. Ralph was born on February 19, 1937, in Lisbon, a son of Clyde E. and Olive Blanche Granger DeRhodes. He lived in the area his whole life and...
27 First News
Virginia Ellen Kinney, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Ellen Kinney, 78, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Broadway Creek Senior Living, Medina. She was born on December 30, 1944, in Salem, daughter of the late Ernest and Anna Hilditch Ferris. Virginia had worked as a medical technologist at Salem...
27 First News
Alan Lee Naylor, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan Lee Naylor, 65, of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Select Specialty Hospital of Akron, Ohio. He was born on March 1, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William and Dorothy (Moore) Naylor. He was of Baptist...
Comments / 0