ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Food City check presentation to JDRF

Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday

Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies. Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday. Periods of rain are expected overnight...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Plant a tree (cheaply) for Tennessee Tree Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – March 18, 2023, is “Tennessee Tree Day” — a statewide tree-planting event organized each year by the Tennessee Environmental Council. You and your family can participate in planting trees together, and then, watch them grow for years to come. You can go...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday

The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday. The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday. 10 a.m. Newscast, February 11, 2023. 10...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Quiet overnight but still eyeing some wintry weather late weekend

It will remain rather quiet overnight followed by increasing clouds Saturday. Rain chances remain low until late day Saturday, then a wintry mix looks likely for many Saturday night into Sunday. Quiet overnight but still eyeing some wintry weather …. It will remain rather quiet overnight followed by increasing clouds...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Show your love for shelter pets

Spend Valentine's Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends. Spend Valentine's Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. News at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Lori welcomes new grandbaby

WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. WATE's Lori Tucker has welcomed a new grandchild. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mountain lion sightings are increasing across Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mountain lions are rare in Missouri, but sightings of the big cat are increasing. Conservationists believe this is a sign of a healthier environment in the region. In 1927, the big predator was wiped out in Missouri. However, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms five to ten sightings each year of […]
MISSOURI STATE
WATE

Burchett Questions Balloon Incident

While public details on the object remain limited at this time, Representative Tim Burchett told WATE it was smaller than the balloon that was shot down the previous weekend off the coast of the Carolinas. Burchett Questions Balloon Incident. While public details on the object remain limited at this time,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bill to criminalize drag shows passes TN senate

The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. The bill to potentially criminalize certain drag shows passed the Tennessee senate Thursday leaving it up to the house to decide its fate. Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy