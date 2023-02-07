ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m.

Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on 2/12

WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2023.
News at 11 Sunday

WATE 6 On Your Side News at 11 on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Dense fog possible early with mostly sunny skies today

Dense fog possible early with mostly sunny skies ….
Most of Saturday will be dry, but not the case Sunday

The majority of Saturday will be dry, but a wintry mix looks likely for some Sunday.
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Lauren Barton

The safest cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state full of history and local charm. It's home to a 42-foot statue of Pallas Athene, Knoxville's Sunsphere, Dolly Parton, and Taylor Swift. Regardless of if you're planning to travel to this state or if you're already a local, one thing that you should know about is the violent crime rate and which cities are safe.
Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday

Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies.
Quiet overnight but still eyeing some wintry weather late weekend

It will remain rather quiet overnight followed by increasing clouds Saturday. Rain chances remain low until late day Saturday, then a wintry mix looks likely for many Saturday night into Sunday.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of December 2022.
AMBER Alert issued for missing Tennessee teens

Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year.
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules.
