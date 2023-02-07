Read full article on original website
What happened after arson destroyed Knoxville's Planned Parenthood?Lauren BartonKnoxville, TN
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locationsKristen WaltersTennessee State
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road TripBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
wvlt.tv
First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
WATE
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
WATE
Food City check presentation to JDRF
Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
WATE
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
Bed, Bath and Beyond to close some TN stores including one in Knoxville
WATE
Tyler Summitt names daughter after Pat
Tyler Summit, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his first daughter named in her honor.
NAACP of TN criticizes Knoxville rep’s bill to remove community police oversight
The Tennessee State Conference NAACP released a statement calling for state lawmakers, the governor and police chiefs to oppose a bill that will abolish the community oversight/civilian review boards in Memphis and Nashville.
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
wvlt.tv
Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
WATE
Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest
The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases.
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike.
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody.
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Tyler Summitt welcomes daughter named for his mother Pat Summitt
Tyler Summitt, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his daughter named in her honor.
WATE
Man charged with arson in Madisonville
A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally.
rockytopinsider.com
Rick Barnes Reveals Injury for Josiah-Jordan James After Vanderbilt Game
With less than a minute remaining in Tennessee’s game against Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, veteran guard Josiah-Jordan James went down with an injury on Vanderbilt’s offensive end of the court. James was clearly in pain as he attempted to jump with one-foot over to the entire other side...
WATE
Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
