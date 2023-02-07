ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

First Tennessee Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box will open in East Tennessee, according to an announcement made Friday. A Safe Haven Baby Box provides a monitored, safe way for mothers who are unable to raise a child to surrender their baby. Baby Boxes are normally installed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in East Tennessee Feb. 10-12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures have been changing this week and there are more opportunities to enjoy free events happening in East Tennessee. Make sure to check out WATE 6 Storm Team’s weather blog while planning for these events. The Dark Market. Join the Surpassing Fancy in Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food City check presentation to JDRF

Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Food City is showing its support for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
WATE

Tyler Summitt names daughter after Pat

Tyler Summit, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his first daughter named in her honor. Tyler Summit, the only child of legendary Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, announced the birth of his first daughter named in her honor. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy surprised by Loudon Co. officers for birthday

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blake Baker turned 9 years old and had some special guests surprise him for his birthday party on Saturday. Deputies from Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Lenoir City Police Department visited the SnoBiz to wish the boy a happy birthday. LCSO...
LENOIR CITY, TN
WATE

Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest

The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man charged with arson in Madisonville

A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN

