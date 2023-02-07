Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
kalb.com
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
KTBS
Natchitoches jury convicts man in 2020 homicide
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said. Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
kalb.com
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish man arrested on multiple narcotics charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.
KTBS
Natchitoches man dies in apartment fire
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An apartment fire turned deadly Thursday in Natchitoches. The body of a 71-year-old man was found inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Natchitoches firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Only one apartment was affected. State...
kalb.com
4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
ktalnews.com
Shelby Co. person of interest in homicide in custody
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a person of interest in a homicide investigation is in custody. Authorities say they found Carlos Caporali just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement reported that a 10-year-old boy discovered 32-year-old Yuri Diana Barahona Garduza deceased...
kalb.com
Alexandria - Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead...
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
Louisiana man accused of selling fentanyl, meth out of his home
A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs from his home.
KTRE
Sheriff Kevin Windham gives update on Shelby County homicide
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office still struggling to recruit officers. “I’m not competing against other law enforcement agencies, I’m competing against the entire job market now. As much as we say this job isn’t about money and pay, it is. We have more positions than we have applicants,” says Chief Deputy Craig Harrington.
kalb.com
‘Night of Lights’ parade rolls through downtown Pineville
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It was a bright night in Pineville on Feb. 10 as the ‘Night of Lights’ parade rolled down Main Street. Carnival season is officially in full swing. Pineville’s Night of Lights parade drew thousands to Main St. to catch beads, watch the floats and let the good times roll.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
Mansfield, February 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Red River High School basketball team will have a game with Mansfield High School on February 10, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Comments / 0