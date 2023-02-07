Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents executed a narcotics search warrant on Feb. 7 at a residence located within the 2000 block of Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. The search warrant was a result of a narcotics investigation that was focused on suspected drug sales that were being carried out by Dustin Malmay, w/m, 30. During the search of Malmay’s residence, Agents located large amounts of suspected illegal narcotics as well as materials used for the purposes of packaging/distributing illegal narcotics.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO