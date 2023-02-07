Read full article on original website
WATE
Woman dead in Roane County shooting
Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody.
WATE
Man charged with murder of Roane Co woman
A Kingston man was taken into custody early Friday morning following a standoff with Roane County deputies and the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman.
WATE
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
Blount County DA to pursue max penalties for evading police
WATE
Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam
Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
Crossville man sentenced for 2020 Knoxville bank robberies
A Crossville man pled guilty and was sentenced for robbing three banks on consecutive days in 2020 according to the Knox County District Attorney's Office.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
Knoxville man convicted of killing Powell woman in 2021 shooting
A Knoxville man was found guilty of killing a woman in February 2021. Paul Foutner was convicted of second-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
WATE
Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
Lenoir City man’s dream to build restaurant continues despite suspected arson
A Lenoir City man isn't giving up his dream to build a restaurant that he can pass down to his granddaughter despite a suspected arson destroying the building he planned to house it in.
wvlt.tv
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape
wvlt.tv
Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says
Emily Cooper, 8, and her friends spent days baking cookies and making hot cocoa all so they could raise money for the animals without a home. Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law.
wvlt.tv
Johnson City man arrested after carjacking Uber at gunpoint, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Johnson City man was arrested near Strawberry Plains after he carjacked his Uber driver at gunpoint, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The carjacking happened at the Shell on Strawberry Plains Pike, the report said, when an officer saw a “strange altercation.”
WATE
Police identify stabbing victim
The victim has been identified as Marshall Nelson, 47 of Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
WATE
Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest
The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases.
WATE
Police discover body by I-40 ramp
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike.
WATE
Man charged with arson in Madisonville
A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally.
WATE
ATF investigation ends in Knoxville man's arrest
A Knoxville man is facing federal weapons charges after an investigation into the sale of illegal parts from China that can convert semi-automatic firearms into machine guns.
WATE
Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested
A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Woman dies after becoming unresponsive in Knoxville police custody, 4 KPD personnel on administrative leave
Tennessee Valley Fair offering new $1,000 scholarship to East Tennessee senior. The Tennessee Valley Fair is offering a brand-new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating East Tennessee senior this year.
