WATE

Woman dead in Roane County shooting

Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. Roane County says a shooting overnight has left a woman dead a man in custody. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man charged with murder of Roane Co woman

WATE 6 On Your Side at 6 A Kingston man was taken into custody early Friday morning following a standoff with Roane County deputies and the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman. Man charged with murder of Roane Co woman. WATE 6 On Your Side at 6 A Kingston man...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Postal Worker Honored for Stopping Scam

Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer. Katernia Foster, a Dandridge Postal Worker, was honored with the Post Master General's Hero Award for stopping a older woman from falling victim to a scammer.
DANDRIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff’s office to hold memorial ride for fallen sergeant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of a sergeant killed in the line of duty, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday it would be hosting a memorial benefit ride. Sgt. Chris Jenkins was killed when he was hit by a tractor-trailer on I-75 while trying to remove debris...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Police identify stabbing victim

The victim has been identified as Marshall Nelson, 47 of Knoxville. The victim has been identified as Marshall Nelson, 47 of Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Blount County DA: Strict on evading arrest

The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. The Blount County District Attorney has announced that his office seek the harshest penalties possible when prosecuting evading arrest cases. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Police discover body by I-40 ramp

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch near Rutledge Pike. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged with arson in Madisonville

A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. A man is facing charges in connection to a Madisonville fire that crews believe was set intentionally. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

ATF investigation ends in Knoxville man's arrest

A Knoxville man is facing federal weapons charges after an investigation into the sale of illegal parts from China that can convert semi-automatic firearms into machine guns. ATF investigation ends in Knoxville man’s arrest. A Knoxville man is facing federal weapons charges after an investigation into the sale of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested

A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. A 47-year-old man died early Monday following a stabbing at a Knoxville apartment complex. One suspect has been arrested, officials announced Tuesday morning. News at 11 on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

