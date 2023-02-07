Read full article on original website
Related
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
WATE
Show your love for shelter pets
Spend Valentine's Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends. Spend Valentine's Day giving back and spending time with the cutest four-legged friends. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. News at...
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens. School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends. Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief […]
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
Memphian making Super Bowl history as member of all-female aircrew
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday night, all eyes will be on the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, but a Memphis family and their friends will be watching for another reason. High above the Super Bowl game, history will be made not just on the field featuring the Eagles and Chiefs, but […]
Comments / 0