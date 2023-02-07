ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Kearney's interior defense highlights win over Oak Park

GLADSTONE — Kearney girls basketball had one of their best complete games on Thursday, Feb. 9. The Bulldogs defeated Oak Park 50-34 away from home in a physical, grueling game that could match any football game. With plenty of loose balls on the ground, players were flinging themselves on the ground all game.
KEARNEY, MO
Smithville's win streak extends 9 games

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have been off to a flying start to the new year. Since early January, Smithville (16-6) has won nine straight games including their latest test against Raytown South (5-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Smithville defeated the Cardinals 49-45. The Warriors and Cardinals played a low-scoring game that went back and forth. Raytown South took a short lead in the fourth quarter before the Warriors regained their footing and finished off the win.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KC Fed: Inflation cut incomes, unemployment below national average

(The Center Square) – While unemployment remained low and below the national average, inflation cut into personal incomes in the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's region. The “10th District Economic Databook” stated the economy contracted slightly during the fourth quarter of 2022 in Colorado, Kansas, western Missouri, Nebraska,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

