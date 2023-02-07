SMITHVILLE — The Warriors have been off to a flying start to the new year. Since early January, Smithville (16-6) has won nine straight games including their latest test against Raytown South (5-12) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Smithville defeated the Cardinals 49-45. The Warriors and Cardinals played a low-scoring game that went back and forth. Raytown South took a short lead in the fourth quarter before the Warriors regained their footing and finished off the win.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO