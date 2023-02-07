Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Missoula fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 46 months in prison after investigation of overdose death
MISSOULA — A Missoula man who admitted to trafficking fentanyl pills in the community after law enforcement responded to a drug overdose death was sentenced today to 46 months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $10,000 restitution, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
montanarightnow.com
Former Hamilton man admits lying to receive Social Security Administration benefits
MISSOULA — A former Hamilton man today admitted to making false statements to receive disability payments from the Social Security Administration, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Aaron Lee Grossman, 50, of Washington, Utah, and formerly of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to false statements to a government agency, a felony. Grossman...
montanarightnow.com
Selvig Court christening: Montana Lady Griz dominate reeling Weber State
MISSOULA — The most heartwarming moment Saturday at the newly named Robin Selvig Court came when the man of honor was introduced to a crowd of 3,093 at halftime. "I'd like the Lady Griz to look at that name on the floor," the former UM coach said to dozens of his players that joined him at center court as they all turned to glance at the new maroon lettering. "Thank you. You gave me that."
Comments / 0