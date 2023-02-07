MISSOULA — The most heartwarming moment Saturday at the newly named Robin Selvig Court came when the man of honor was introduced to a crowd of 3,093 at halftime. "I'd like the Lady Griz to look at that name on the floor," the former UM coach said to dozens of his players that joined him at center court as they all turned to glance at the new maroon lettering. "Thank you. You gave me that."

