ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway Digest

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Rev Racing gears up for Daytona ARCA season-opener

Rev Racing prepares for the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), fielding two entries who will compete on the 2.5-mile tri-oval in the Daytona 200. Rev Racing will field Lavar Scott, ARCA Menards Series East full-time driver and Jack Wood, part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) driver at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The team capped off their 2022 season as the AMS Driver Champions with Nick Sanchez, driver of the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Speedway Digest

Motorsports Management International Returns After 10+ Year Hiatus

After a decade of inactivity, Motorsports Management International (MMI), the first and foremost driver representation and management agency, is being relaunched to provide best-in-class services to professional race car drivers across the country. With a historic legacy dating back over three decades, MMI has represented some of the best talent across North American motorsports including Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola.
Speedway Digest

TMT Racing Announces Conor Daly to Attempt to Qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 and Race Up to Six Additional NASCAR Races

The Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. In addition to his full NTT IndyCar Series schedule, Daly will vie for one of four non-guaranteed ("open") spots available in the 40-car field. So far, five other talented drivers and teams have announced their intention to enter as open cars, including 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmy Johnson, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and his thrill-seeking friend, Travis Pastrana.
TEXAS STATE
Speedway Digest

Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Speedweek Advance

Wednesday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 8 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR...
Speedway Digest

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Present, The Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints Tuesday Night, July 25 at Grandview Speedway

The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series only at Grandview Speedway, has a powerhouse line-up of four special events planned for 2023. Without a doubt, all eyes are on the Tuesday night, July 25 show when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA proudly present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints.
FLEETWOOD, PA
Speedway Digest

Filling The Shoes: Timms Signs on for USAC Midget Championship Run with KKM

Ryan Timms delivered in becoming the youngest ever USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winner back in 2021. Now the 16-year-old from Oklahoma City, Okla. will vie to become the division’s youngest ever driving champion as he takes the reins of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 for a full run at the USAC National Midget championship in 2023.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing announced today that Kyle Busch will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to compete in select events for the team during the 2023 season. Busch, the all-time-record holder for wins in the NXS who previously announced his retirement from the series in 2021, will compete in five events for Kaulig Racing, beginning at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy