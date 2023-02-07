The Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. In addition to his full NTT IndyCar Series schedule, Daly will vie for one of four non-guaranteed ("open") spots available in the 40-car field. So far, five other talented drivers and teams have announced their intention to enter as open cars, including 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmy Johnson, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and his thrill-seeking friend, Travis Pastrana.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO