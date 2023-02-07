Read full article on original website
Morgan & Morgan Signs NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series Driver Chris Hacker to Multi-Race Partnership
Morgan & Morgan, America’s largest injury law firm, announced today that it will become an official marketing partner of professional driver and rookie Chris Hacker for multiple races of the upcoming NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. The agreement will enable Morgan & Morgan to wrap and design Hacker’s truck...
PLATINUM Artist-Songwriter BRELAND to Perform National Anthem Ahead of DAYTONA 500
Daytona International Speedway announced today that PLATINUM Artist-Songwriter BRELAND will sing the National Anthem prior to the 65th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19, bringing the fans, drivers and teams together before the intense competition begins. “We’re honored to have BRELAND lead us in the National Anthem...
Forty-one Teams Entered for 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200
Entries are in for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona International Speedway, with 41 teams on the entry list for the 60th Annual Daytona ARCA 200. The 41 entries represent the most for the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona since 2017 when there were 42 teams entered. “It’s...
DIRTcar UMP Modified Features Go to Strickler, Mefford, Long, Dotson, Haley, Nicely
The third night of competition for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds in the 52nd annual Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park featured three separate three-peat winners, a dominant force returning to form, and a Victory Lane celebration/interview from a rising teenage star that those watching won’t soon forget.
Connor Hall Returns to Chad Bryant Racing to Compete Full-Time in Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour
Up-and-coming racing sensation Connor Hall will return to Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) this season to compete full-time in the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series in the Late Model Stock division. The 2023 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Series campaign will mark the second time that Hall will be competing...
Fulltime JD Motorsports Driver Brennan Poole and Macc Door Systems Team Up for Six Races Starting With Daytona
Brennan Poole is ready for his moment. After a three-race run with JD Motorsports at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the Texas driver is back with the Gaffney, S.C. based team for a full-season Xfinity campaign this year. “It’s been a few years since I went...
2023 Motorsport Events To Mark on Your Calendar
2023 has some incredibly exciting events for motorsports fans to look forward to. From world famous events such as the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans to the Grand Prix of Great Britain - there’s a huge number of events that 2023 has in store. To help you get...
Rev Racing gears up for Daytona ARCA season-opener
Rev Racing prepares for the ARCA Menards Series (AMS) season opener at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), fielding two entries who will compete on the 2.5-mile tri-oval in the Daytona 200. Rev Racing will field Lavar Scott, ARCA Menards Series East full-time driver and Jack Wood, part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) driver at Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM). The team capped off their 2022 season as the AMS Driver Champions with Nick Sanchez, driver of the No. 2 Gainbridge Chevrolet.
Motorsports Management International Returns After 10+ Year Hiatus
After a decade of inactivity, Motorsports Management International (MMI), the first and foremost driver representation and management agency, is being relaunched to provide best-in-class services to professional race car drivers across the country. With a historic legacy dating back over three decades, MMI has represented some of the best talent across North American motorsports including Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, Jamie McMurray and Aric Almirola.
NWMT: Ron Silk Wins 2023 Opener at New Smyrna Featured
Ron Silk visited victory lane for the 18th time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour in the season opener on Saturday at New Smyrna Speedway. Piloting the No. 16 Blue Mountain Machine and Future Homes entry, Silk held off Justin Bonsignore and Matt Hirschman to earn the trophy. Bonsignore fought...
Travis Pastrana, Billy Green, Brian Shaw Win Thursday at DIRTcar Nationals
After his first Hot Lap session in a DIRTcar UMP Modified Monday at Volusia Speedway Park, Travis Pastrana told DIRTVision cameras, “I have no idea what I’m doing.” Three days later, he emerged a winner. Pastrana claimed his first golden gator trophy in only his third race,...
David Starr Joins Our Motorsports for a Select Number of Races 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season
NASCAR driver David Starr in conjunction with Chris Our along with his daughter Mary Our and Co-Owner Vic Reynolds of OUR Motorsports announced today that David Starr will join the organization and drive the No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro for a select number of NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season. Starr...
TMT Racing Announces Conor Daly to Attempt to Qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 and Race Up to Six Additional NASCAR Races
The Daytona 500, also known as "The Great American Race," is the most prestigious race in NASCAR and is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida. In addition to his full NTT IndyCar Series schedule, Daly will vie for one of four non-guaranteed ("open") spots available in the 40-car field. So far, five other talented drivers and teams have announced their intention to enter as open cars, including 7-time NASCAR Cup Champion Jimmy Johnson, Zane Smith, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith and his thrill-seeking friend, Travis Pastrana.
FloRacing becomes official streaming partner of CARS Tour
FloSports, a leader in sports streaming and original content, today announced that for the 2023 season all 19 race weeks split between the CARS Late Model Stock Car (LMSC) and Pro Late Model (PLM) divisions will be streamed live on FloRacing. Founded in 2006, FloSports was established with the goal...
Kyle Strickler Wins UMP Modified Gator Championship Feature at DIRTcar Nationals
Kyle Strickler entered Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals hoping to sweep the week. While he missed out on a couple potential wins, he found himself holding the biggest trophy of the week early Saturday morning. Strickler won the coveted DIRTcar UMP Modified Gator Championship Feature for the third time in...
Bass Pro Shops Racing: Martin Truex Jr. Daytona Speedweek Advance
Wednesday, Feb. 15: Daytona 500 qualifying (single-lap qualifying to determine pole for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 8 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Thursday, Feb. 16: Bluegreen Vacations Duel (twin 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for the Daytona 500) ● Time/TV/Radio: 7 p.m. ET on FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR...
Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Present, The Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints Tuesday Night, July 25 at Grandview Speedway
The NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series only at Grandview Speedway, has a powerhouse line-up of four special events planned for 2023. Without a doubt, all eyes are on the Tuesday night, July 25 show when Levan Machine & Truck Equipment of Fleetwood, PA proudly present the Rich Mar Florist High Limit 410 Sprints.
Ericsson Unveils 107th Indianapolis 500 Ticket at Hockey Game
NTT INDYCAR SERIES driver Marcus Ericsson combined two of his passions – winning races and ice hockey – when he unveiled the ticket for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Friday night, Feb. 10 in Indianapolis. Ericsson earned his first victory in “The Greatest Spectacle in...
Filling The Shoes: Timms Signs on for USAC Midget Championship Run with KKM
Ryan Timms delivered in becoming the youngest ever USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship feature winner back in 2021. Now the 16-year-old from Oklahoma City, Okla. will vie to become the division’s youngest ever driving champion as he takes the reins of the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67 for a full run at the USAC National Midget championship in 2023.
Kyle Busch Returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing
Kaulig Racing announced today that Kyle Busch will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) to compete in select events for the team during the 2023 season. Busch, the all-time-record holder for wins in the NXS who previously announced his retirement from the series in 2021, will compete in five events for Kaulig Racing, beginning at his home track of Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the No. 10 Chevrolet.
