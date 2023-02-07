ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police find woman missing from Independence hotel

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
WKYC

Streetsboro police: Girl attacked near school bus stop

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating the report of a juvenile girl being attacked while walking to her school bus stop on Wednesday. According to the department's post on Facebook, the girl reported that an unknown male wearing dark clothing jumped out at her from behind a bush on Portage Pointe Drive as she was heading towards her school bus stop.
STREETSBORO, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman’s body found inside car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called out to the city’s East side Wednesday morning after the body of a woman was found inside a car. This happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave., in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood. Cleveland police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. 19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
SOLON, OH
