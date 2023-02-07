Read full article on original website
WKYC
Suspect wanted after woman shot to death in Collinwood
Authorities believe the victim was shot by the father of her 7-year-old daughter. The child was allegedly taken from the scene but later found in Elyria.
Suspect captured in Georgia nearly 2 weeks after 13-year-old boy dies in Bedford shooting
BEDFORD, Ohio — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy in Bedford last month. The Bedford Police Department announced new details in the case Friday morning, saying the suspect – identified as David Harden III – was captured in Martinez, Georgia, on Thursday.
Man in custody after ambulance stolen from MetroHealth
A man is in custody after Cleveland police say he stole an ambulance from MetroHealth Medical Center Friday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department. Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival,...
PHOTOS: 2 seriously injured in fiery crash in Parma
Responders had to use hydraulics to cut a 19-year-old man from his wrecked vehicle after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Cleveland police: Woman found dead, shot in head in car
Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in the head inside a car on Wednesday.
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
cleveland19.com
Police find woman missing from Independence hotel
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 66-year-old woman who went missing after driving away from an Independence hotel was found safe. On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio authorities issued an Missing Adult Alert for Beverly Cooper. According to police, Cooper was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5 and located on Thursday, Feb. 9.
34-year-old woman found dead inside vehicle in Cleveland with gunshot wound
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police tells 3News that the...
Streetsboro police: Girl attacked near school bus stop
STREETSBORO, Ohio — The Streetsboro Police Department is investigating the report of a juvenile girl being attacked while walking to her school bus stop on Wednesday. According to the department's post on Facebook, the girl reported that an unknown male wearing dark clothing jumped out at her from behind a bush on Portage Pointe Drive as she was heading towards her school bus stop.
cleveland19.com
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 early Thursday morning and told dispatchers “I had to shoot my boyfriend,” said Cleveland Heights police. When officers arrived at the home in the 3300 block of Altamont Rd. around 2:45 a.m., they found the 37-year-old victim deceased. His name is not being released.
7 vehicles stolen from Willoughby car dealership, police search for suspects
Police are searching for suspects after seven vehicles were stolen from a Willoughby car dealership Monday.
Cleveland man charged after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from store in Akron
CLEVELAND — A 20-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly stealing 30 firearms from an Akron licensed firearms dealer in November. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Zaceeyon Teasley, whose last known address was in...
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
cleveland19.com
Woman’s body found inside car on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called out to the city’s East side Wednesday morning after the body of a woman was found inside a car. This happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave., in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood. Cleveland police said...
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver. 19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.
cleveland19.com
Man breaks through drywall, steals leaf blowers and chainsaw from Cleveland apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of breaking through drywall and stealing leaf blowers and a chainsaw from a Cleveland apartment is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The theft happened in the 3300 block of Archwood Avenue at 11:40 p.m. on...
cleveland19.com
Solon police officer stops break-in at car dealership
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon police officer on patrol spotted three break-in suspects at a car dealership Friday evening. According to police, the suspects were spotted around 10:15 p.m. between two of the buildings at the Davis Automotive Group in the 6000 block of Kruse Dr. The three young...
