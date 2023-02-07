Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Related
See guns seized from Fulton teacher who police say had tens of thousands of rounds of ammo
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School School technology teacher arrested Tuesday had more guns and ammunition than authorities originally made public. In all, police seized more than 40 rifles, shotguns, a bin full of handguns and tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition from Jesse Weigand’s home on Demass Road in the town of Oswego during a search on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
cnycentral.com
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
News 8 WROC
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
iheart.com
Rochester Man Guilty in Chili Ave. Homicide
A Rochester man has been found guilty of killing a man on the city's southwest side. 33-year-old Rakeem Lane was convicted today of 2nd-degree murder and 2 weapons charges. Prosecutors say he gunned down Javon Sampson across the street from Lane's clothing store on Chili Avenue last April. Sampson was...
Fulton teacher stole over $13k from school and unregistered weapons found inside home
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher from Fulton Junior High School has been arrested after he allegedly stole over $13,000 worth of items from the school and unregistered weapons were found inside his residence. In January, the City of Fulton Police began an investigation on a teacher who was allegedly stealing from the school, and […]
cnycentral.com
Fulton Jr. High teacher arrested for stealing school property, possessing illegal firearms
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Jr. High School veteran technology/shop teacher Jesse R. Weigand, 43, surrendered to Fulton Police Tuesday and was charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 11 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
MV Crime Stoppers – Help Police Find Man Wanted By Police
Oneida City Police and Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a local man wanted on several charges, including grand larceny. Police are looking for 52-year-old Leonard Michael Vincett who failed to appear for sentencing, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department.
CNY teacher had students load car with stolen goods, officers find 9 assault weapons, police say
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton Jr. High School teacher was arrested Tuesday after it was found he had students load his car with stolen goods and also had nine illegal weapons in his home, police said. Police began investigating Jesse Weigand, 42, of Oswego, a technology and shop teacher,...
Police ordered woman sedated in Armory Square arrest, lawyer says; key officer lacked body cam
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police ordered medical personnel to forcibly sedate a woman who suffered a bloody head injury during an Armory Square arrest, the woman’s civil lawyer asserted Thursday. Uniyah Chatman, 25, is planning a police brutality lawsuit after a dispute over a tip jar at a...
WKTV
Oneida County Sheriff's Office warning of ongoing scam playing on people's compassion
ROME, N.Y. – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office is urging people to be wary when strangers ask for money after a man was scammed out of $1,300 at the Walmart in Rome after showing compassion for what he thought was a family in need. On Feb. 8, Oneida...
OTL: Scam ‘family’ trades fake gold for $1,300 cash
ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wants to put NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” to identify a couple that is conducting fake jewelry exchange scams. An Oneida County Deputy responded to a Walmart in Rome on February 8, around 5:00 p.m. for a suspicious activity complaint after a man was approached by […]
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
Criminal simulation, burglary, strangulation: 320 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Dec. 21 and Feb. 5, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 69.
WKTV
Whitesboro police investigating suspicious activity at Whitestown Plaza
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are investigating suspicious activity reported at Whitestown Plaza Wednesday morning. Police released photos of a person they'd like to speak with, who was seen in the area around 7:15 a.m. riding on a bicycle wearing a white hoodie and jeans. Anyone who may have...
iheart.com
Syracuse Police Make An Arrest In 2022 Homicide
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police make an arrest in a June, 2022 homicide. Back in June, Officer responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a tree a little before 2 in the afternoon. They found 22-year-old Remir Martin inside the vehicle shot. He died from his wounds. Another person,...
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Trafficking Charge
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty a federal fentanyl trafficking charge. Prosecutors say 32-year-old Robert Colon sold drugs to an undercover officer on several occasions. A raid on his home last March turned up fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,700 in cash. Colon will be sentenced in June.
localsyr.com
14-year-old arrested for having a modified handgun and magazine
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 14-year-old was arrested for possessing a modified fully automatic handgun and 50-round drum magazine, according to Syracuse Police (SPD). On February 3, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., Syracuse Police Officers Glynn and Harriman were out on a routine patrol when they saw a Jeep Cherokee with tinted windows on the sides and windshields.
Syracuse elementary student found with gun ammunition and a razor blade in backpack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An elementary student from a local elementary school was found with a gun magazine, ammunition and a razor blade inside their backpack, according to Syracuse Police. The 5-year-old student came to school at Porter Elementary School on Monday, February 7 where the following objects were inside the child’s backpack. Syracuse Police […]
U.S. Marshals track down Hudson man wanted for rape
The Hudson man who was accused of raping a girl under the age of 11 in May 2019 has been tracked down and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal's New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Comments / 0