FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KAAL-TV
Charges filed against Plymouth, IA woman in child endangerment investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) announced on Friday that charges have been filed against a Plymouth, Iowa woman after the result of a child endangerment investigation. Allyssa Marie Luke, 29, has been charged with two counts of child endangerment – one charge resulting in...
KAAL-TV
Two Austin Auto Zone employees charged with theft of around $30K in merchandise
(ABC 6 News) – Two Austin Auto Zone employees appeared in Mower County Court after being accused of working together to steal and sell around $30,000 worth of merchandise from their employer. Auto Zone staffer Jerimiah Coal Beaman, 24, and Auto Zone store manager Christopher David Simmons, 40, each...
KAAL-TV
Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial
(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
KAAL-TV
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
KAAL-TV
SMART Transit announces Austin, Albert Lea shuttle changes, trip pay increase
(ABC 6 News) – SMART Transit announced that passengers in both Austin and Albert Lea will have opportunities to go to new stops in each city on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Feb. 28. The new stops will include retail locations that were not previously offered. However, deviations to these...
KGLO News
Mason City man placed on probation after Clear Lake vandalism spree, awaits trial on firearm possession charges
MASON CITY — It’s probation for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to damaging property including a Corvette at two different locations in Clear Lake in October, and now he awaits trial for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A criminal complaint accused 24-year-old...
KAAL-TV
New details about drug arrest at Austin restaurant: fear of drug-contaminated flour, nearly 60 grams of cocaine allegedly located
(ABC 6 News) – A drug bust at an Austin restaurant led to concerns that controlled substances could contaminate the restaurant’s food, according to court documents. APD arrested 39-year-old Terry Izeal Heggs of Austin in connection with a drug bust at Austin restaurant Wing Bazaar in mid-January. Heggs...
KAAL-TV
No injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Austin
(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 14th St. NW over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
KAAL-TV
Big Lots opens new store in Albert Lea with grand opening celebration Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Big Lots will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its newest store in Albert Lea on Saturday. The store located at 2614 Bridge Ave., in a portion of the former Shopko building in the Northbridge Mall, will open to the community at 8:45 a.m.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
KAAL-TV
Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections unveils new facility
(ABC 6 News)- Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections will have staff move into a new facility within the next month, as the team works to rehabilitate people who have committed crime in the community. The expansion is part of a larger project at the Olmsted County Government Center that includes...
iheart.com
Two Adults, Five Teens Arrested In Fort Dodge Drug Case
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Two adults and several teens are facing charges after a Fort Dodge criminal investigation. A search of a home January 18th turned up drugs and guns. Two adults, 37-year old Amanda Hinton and 18-year old Jesup Ward of Mason City are charged, along with five teens.
kchanews.com
Charles City Police, Other Agencies sTEP Up Traffic Enforcement for Super Bowl
Law enforcement agencies across the state will sTEP up traffic enforcement in conjunction with Super Bowl weekend. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jason Solberg explains the safety campaign as part of a public service ad. The Charles City Police Department is participating in the Super Bowl traffic safety efforts this weekend....
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
KAAL-TV
Charles City man gets 14 years in federal prison for making pipe bombs and distributing meth
(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man who manufactured pipe bombs and distributed methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison. 34-year-old Thomas Jay Downer received the prison term after a July 7, 2022 guilty plea to distribution of more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine, possession of multiple destructive devices (pipe bombs) and possession of firearms as a felon.
kwayradio.com
4 lbs of Meth Found in Car
An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
KIMT
Man pleads not guilty to getting caught with four pounds of meth in Floyd County
Algona Upper Des Moines
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea discusses Emerald Ash Borer strategy
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is working on its plan to fight the invasive bug known as the Emerald Ash Borer. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding, where nutrients move up and down the trunk. EAB was discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now in almost every county in Southeast Minnesota.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
