Mason City, IA

KAAL-TV

Three Albert Lea bar staffers to stand trial

(ABC 6 News) – Three Albert Lea women who failed an alcohol compliance check are scheduled to stand trial. The bar staffers from Eddie’s bar, the Elbow room, and Trumble’s are accused of providing alcohol to minors during a routine compliance check. If the three staffers are...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

No injuries in multi-vehicle crash in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – A multi-vehicle crash in Austin delayed traffic Friday afternoon. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on 14th St. NW over the Interstate 90 bridge. We’re told four vehicles were involved, but no one was injured.
AUSTIN, MN
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State

For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KAAL-TV

Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections unveils new facility

(ABC 6 News)- Dodge and Olmsted Community Corrections will have staff move into a new facility within the next month, as the team works to rehabilitate people who have committed crime in the community. The expansion is part of a larger project at the Olmsted County Government Center that includes...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
iheart.com

Two Adults, Five Teens Arrested In Fort Dodge Drug Case

(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Two adults and several teens are facing charges after a Fort Dodge criminal investigation. A search of a home January 18th turned up drugs and guns. Two adults, 37-year old Amanda Hinton and 18-year old Jesup Ward of Mason City are charged, along with five teens.
FORT DODGE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Charles City man gets 14 years in federal prison for making pipe bombs and distributing meth

(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man who manufactured pipe bombs and distributed methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison. 34-year-old Thomas Jay Downer received the prison term after a July 7, 2022 guilty plea to distribution of more than 5 grams of pure methamphetamine, possession of multiple destructive devices (pipe bombs) and possession of firearms as a felon.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

4 lbs of Meth Found in Car

An Arizona man is pleading guilty after a traffic stop in Floyd County resulted in the discovery of four pounds of methamphetamine, according to KIMT. 42 year old John Qualls of Tucson, Arizona was pulled over for speeding on Highway 18 near Rudd on December 31st. A search of his vehicle found two plastic bags containing a total of four pounds of meth. Qualls was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Meth.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Fire in Burt ends tragically

BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
BURT, IA
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea discusses Emerald Ash Borer strategy

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Albert Lea is working on its plan to fight the invasive bug known as the Emerald Ash Borer. The insect larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding, where nutrients move up and down the trunk. EAB was discovered in Minnesota in 2009 and is now in almost every county in Southeast Minnesota.
ALBERT LEA, MN
Q98.5

Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing

A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA

